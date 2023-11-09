Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has formally announced support of Ukraine’s EU membership bid. Credit: Review News (Shutterstock).

Ukraine took a step closer to EU membership yesterday (8 November 2023) when the European Commission recommended that formal negotiations on accession should begin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the decision as a “historic step”, while EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “Ukraine has completed well over 90% of the necessary steps” to become an EU member.

I welcome today’s recommendation by the European Commission to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine.



This is a strong and historic step that paves the way to a stronger EU with Ukraine as its member.



I thank the EU and personally @vonderleyen for supporting Ukraine on… pic.twitter.com/7py1imxCRT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 8, 2023

Ukraine was granted official “candidate” status for the EU in June 2022 along with neighbour Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey and are the other five EU candidates. The news is unlikely to have been well received in Ankara, as Turkey has sought EU membership since 1999 but has been repeatedly stalled, despite being one of the bloc’s key partners.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

"Ukraine has completed well over 90% of the necessary steps that we set out last year in our report.



On this basis, we have recommended today that the @EUCouncil opens accession negotiations."



— President @vonderleyen on the 2023 Enlargement Package. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/6sHIkuGATW — European Commission (@EU_Commission) November 8, 2023

Most EU member states have expressed support for Ukraine’s accession, with the notable exception of Hungary.

When asked about the European Commission’s report, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Ukraine is “not suitable for EU membership”, claiming it would embroil the alliance in conflict.

“Neither freedom of speech nor freedom of expression is respected there”, Szijjártó added, referring to Zelensky’s recent claims that Ukraine should not host elections while at war with Russia.

#Ukraine cannot be accepted into the EU, since war will come with it – #Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó commented on the EC report on #EU enlargement



"Ukraine is in a state of war, so we can see that neither freedom of speech nor freedom of expression is respected there,… pic.twitter.com/JR7isJNDvH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 9, 2023

Like Turkey, Hungary has strong ties to Russia, with all three countries led by populist strongmen figures.

Strong support for Ukraine in Vilnius

The Baltic States have expressed strong support for Ukraine’s EU accession.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has previously welcomed the European Commission’s recommendation to open formal EU membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova. Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on X (formerly Twitter): “Ukraine belongs in the Euro-Atlantic family”.

The Lithuanian MoD told Army Technology that Vilnius’ total aid for Ukraine “amounts to more than one billion euros, or more than 1.2% of our GDP, half of which is military support”.

🇺🇦 Ukraine belongs in the Euro-Atlantic family.



🇪🇺 We welcome the @EU_Commission recommendations to start accession talks.



Looking forward to further decisions. https://t.co/T8waRl9M6P — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) November 8, 2023

Alongside Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania operate under the Lublin Triangle, a regional alliance created to counter the threat posed by neighbouring Russia and Belarus. The grouping also advocates for Ukraine’s EU membership.

Lithuania’s support for Ukraine has surpassed diplomatic rhetoric.

Last month, Lithuania opened the largest infantry fighting vehicle repair site in the Baltic Region. The facility oversees the “repair of [Vilkas] Boxers used on the Ukraine frontlines”, Lithuania’s Vice Minister of Defence Greta Monika Tučkutė told Army Technology. “This has been very useful for helping our partner in need”.

In total, the €12m ($12.6m) site has bays for the maintenance of 22 vehicles, including eight Boxer multi-role armoured vehicles, six trucks, four tracked vehicles and another four all-terrain vehicles.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.