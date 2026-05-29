Saab JAS 39 Gripen E. Credit: Saab AB.

Ukraine has planned to procure up to 20 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft from Sweden, as part of an effort to upgrade its air defence capabilities.

The intended acquisition, which will be negotiated in batches, was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a press conference in Uppsala on 28 May 2026.

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Alongside the planned purchase, Sweden has committed to donate up to 16 JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter jets, along with advanced ammunition, from the current fleet of the Swedish Armed Forces.

According to the Swedish Government, Ukraine will receive the free jets, valued at Skr22.2bn, only if they sign a contract to purchase Sweden’s brand-new, modern Gripen E/F models.

Saab said that detailed negotiations on the procurement and delivery schedules will follow, with Sweden also initiating discussions on how it will later replace the donated aircraft within its own military.

The defence prime has confirmed that no contract has been signed at this stage, and no order has yet been received for the aircraft related to Ukraine’s intended acquisition.

Saab CEO and president Micael Johansson said: “I am very proud of today’s announcement that Sweden and Ukraine, together with Saab, are taking further steps towards giving Ukraine access to Gripen which is the world’s most advanced fighter.

“We look forward to supporting Ukraine’s acquisition of Gripen and the Swedish authorities in replacing the donated aircraft.”

The developments come after a letter of intent was signed between Sweden and Ukraine during President Zelenskyy’s trip to Linköping in October 2025.

That agreement laid the groundwork for cooperation on air defence, which has now progressed with this announcement of procurement and aid.

Saab’s Gripen E model is powered by GE F414G engine and is capable of carrying a large payload while being supported by ten hard-points.

The single-seater aircraft incorporates advanced features such as a new AESA radar, Infrared Search and Track System (IRST), updated electronic warfare systems, and modern communication technology.

The Gripen F, which spans 15.9 meters (m) in length, is the two-seater variant of Gripen E.

Gripen fighters are designed for flexibility in operation, offering short take-off and landing and allowing flights from temporary runways or roads.

The Gripen programme includes contributions from Sweden, the UK, and the US, with more than 30% of each aircraft manufactured in the UK.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, around 50 British companies, such as Saab UK in Fareham and Leonardo UK in Edinburgh, will supply critical components including radar and landing gear.

The MoD has estimated that the deal between Ukraine and Sweden will help support more than 5,000 jobs across the UK.

The announcement follows a recent agreement signed in February this year between Saab and the Joint Stock Company “Ukrainian Defense Industry” covering cooperation in aviation and airborne surveillance.

In the same month, Sweden committed a further $1.4bn in military aid to Ukraine, marking its 21st aid package since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in 2022.