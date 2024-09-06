The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) will not renew the Rotary Wing Command Support Air Transport Helicopter Service (RWCSAT), a VIP military helicopter capability due to expire by the end of 2024 that was under consideration for a multi-million-pound extension.
It was reported in March 2024 that the MoD was seeking options to fulfill its RWCSAT contract worth up to £40m ($52.7m) over a five-year period.
A contract notice published in mid-February stated a solution was being sought to provide point-to-point flights for “high priority military personnel, ministers and government officials within the UK and near Europe”, which would be performed by “British military aircrew” from 32 Sqn based at RAF Northolt and tasked through Air Command HQ.
However, on 5 September the UK’s new Labour government revealed that the contract for VIP rotary transport provision would no longer be renewed when it ends in December 2024 in order to “ensure value for money for the taxpayer”.
The funding that was to be set aside for the VIP military helicopter contract will be returned to the MoD’s core budget.
On 8 March 2024, the UK Public Accounts Committee published a damning report into the MoD’s Equipment Plan, stating that there was a £16.9bn funding black hole between its intentions and the reality of available finances.
Former UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps created headlines at the end of February 2024 when he was reported by The Mirror to have utilised an RAF AW109 helicopter to fly from RAF Northolt to attend a meeting on public transport in the north of England.
32 Sqn RAF: business jets and corporate helicopters
It is not known whether the cancellation of plans to acquire an industry provided RWCSAT capability will impact the role of AW109 helicopters operated by RAF 32 Sqn at RAF Northolt, which can perform such functions.
Currently providing rotary-wing VIP transport with 32 Sqn, the AW109 provides transportation for senior military commanders and government ministers in the UK and Europe, according to the RAF. The platform has a maximum endurance of two hours 40 minutes, with up to six passengers on board.
In addition, 32 Sqn also operates two Dassault 900LX business jets, known as the Envoy CC Mk1 in RAF service, which were acquired to replace the Bae146 which went out of service in March 2022.
The 2021 Integrated Review committed to retire the fleet of four BAe146 aircraft and provided funding for two Dassault 900LX Falcon replacements. The Envoy CC Mk1s are military owned and tasked, civilian registered, and commercially operated from 1 June 2022; with a transition to full military registered and operated service from 1 April 2024.