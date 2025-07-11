The Storm Shadow missile is known in France as SCALP. Credit: Flying Camera/Shutterstock.

The UK and France have agreed to procure additional Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as they intensify efforts on the development of its successor under a newly signed agreement on 10 July 2025.

The Storm Shadow missile, known in France as SCALP, is designed for long-range precision strikes.

It is produced by European arms maker MBDA and has a maximum range of around 250km.

Both nations aim to enhance their Storm Shadow missile inventories, motivated by the effective deployment of these weapons in Ukraine.

This move includes modernising production facilities in Stevenage, UK, which will not only increase missile stockpiles but also sustain over 300 positions at MBDA and within the broader supply network.

The initiative reflects a commitment to leverage defence spending as a catalyst for economic expansion.

As part of a broader accord, the two nations are collaborating on the joint development of the next generation of deep-strike and anti-ship missiles, which will serve as replacement to the Storm Shadow.

This collaborative effort is expected to maintain 1,300 skilled positions across the UK.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “From war in Europe, to new nuclear risks and daily cyber-attacks – the threats we face are multiplying.

“As close partners and Nato allies, the UK and France have a deep history of defence collaboration and today’s agreements take our partnership to the next level.

“We stand ready to use our shared might to advance our joint capabilities – equipping us for the decades to come while supporting thousands of UK jobs and keeping our people safe.”

Expanding upon the 2010 Lancaster House treaties, the UK and France aim to strengthen their military industrial collaboration.

As part of a programme referred to as the “Entente Industrielle” by the UK Government, both nations will jointly develop the next generation of beyond visual range air-to-air missiles for use by the Royal Air Force’s fighter jets.

Both countries will form a new partnership to create radiofrequency weapons, such as microwave weapons and jammers, capable of neutralising threats like drones and missiles.

In addition, there are plans to integrate AI into their missile and drone systems by creating algorithms for coordinated strikes.

UK PM Keir Starmer and France President Emmanuel Macron have also agreed to intensify their nuclear cooperation and collaborate more closely than ever on nuclear deterrence.

In response to growing threats to European security, the two nations decided to expand their jointly deployable force with a focus on defending Europe and achieving warfighting readiness.

Further cooperation includes working on an integrated missile system for Europe’s defence.

The UK-led DIAMOND initiative aims to enhance Nato’s integrated air and missile defence by ensuring interoperability across various air defence systems within the Alliance.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said: “This partnership strengthens our leadership in Europe, ensures continued support for Ukraine, and sends a clear signal to our adversaries that we stand stronger, together.”

