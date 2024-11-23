Ministry of Defence building, London, UK. Credit: Shutterstock/TK Kurikawa.

As the UK undertakes major defence reforms through the Strategic Defence Review (SDR), the forthcoming assessment will push the government’s annual Equipment Plan beyond 2025.

“With the SDR underway, it’s unlikely that we’ll produce an Equipment Plan in the same way for this year,” admitted the Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, addressing the newly formed UK Defence Select Committee on 21 November 2024.

Typically, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) releases details of the capabilities in the Armed Forces each year covering the course of a decade due to the long-term nature of certain defence programmes.

In conjunction, the National Audit Office (NAO), a public spending watchdog, will subsequently publish a report reviewing the budgetary implications. In December 2023, the NAO found that the MoD faced its largest equipment deficit – worth £17.5bn ($22bn) – since the Equipment Plan was first launched 12 years ago.

“There is absolutely an intent to return to publishing the Equipment Plan and getting the NAO to review it and to produce a report, if that’s what serves the purpose of parliamentary scrutiny,” the Permanent Secretary to the MoD, David Williams, assured the Committee.

When contacted, the MoD did not explicitly address when the next Equipment Plan will be published. However, during the hearing, Williams stipulated that this will be at some point after the SDR is concluded in the spring of 2025, after which the government will present plans “for the rest of this Parliament.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

While there is no precise time set for this, a spokesperson did inform Airforce Technology that the Labour government is “committed to improving transparency, including around financial management, and we will continue to make information available about departmental spending.”

A lack of clarity

A lot rests on the SDR next year, which will tackle a wide range of issues including procurement, global strategy and waste. Some of these are problems the former Conservative government had begun to address with a new Integrated Procurement Model and a supposed plan to boost defence spending to 2.5% of Britain’s GDP by 2030.

Since the new Labour government formed in July, the defence community has been left to speculate and interpret their plans from recent activity in the lead up to the long-awaited SDR.

Just this week, on 20 November, Healey shut down several defence programmes in one fell swoop. This included the Watchkeeper UAV programme and, more significantly, two Albion-class amphibious assault ships.

This comes at a time when the Armed Forces are lacking a sufficient force posture; perception is everything in a new age of strategic competition against autocratic regimes such as Russia and China.

It is strange that a government that champions transparency and accountability continues to operate on such an arbitrary and indeterminate timeline ahead of the SDR, even if it is devised from good intentions.