Amidst escalating tensions and increasing geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a stride towards enhancing its defence capabilities with the approval of a $144m (Dh528.5m) arms deal by the United States.
The agreement includes the acquisition of 149 WCU-33/B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM) Control Section Modification (HCSM) upgrade kits.
The Ukrainian Air Force has utilised the AGM-88 Highspeed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) in its fight against Russia.
The upgraded HARM missiles will enhance the UAE’s capability to defend its national borders, deter regional threats, and bolster air-to-surface defensive capabilities. The move reaffirms the partnership between the UAE and the United States and shows Washington’s commitment to supporting its regional allies.
The principal contractor for the arms deal, RTX Corporation, located in Tucson, AZ, will play a role in implementing the upgrade programme. RTX Corp (RTX) is projected to be the second largest supplier in the Middle Eastern market with a share of 11.4%, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Missiles & Missile Defense Systems Market 2023-2033” report.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is embarking on a modernisation drive to fortify its military capabilities. The UAE is witnessing a surge in defence expenditure, projected to reach $30.7bn by 2029. Recent milestones include the delivery of the fourth GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft by Swedish defence company Saab.