The AIM-120 AMRAAM missile features on-board active radar to identify the intended target and complete the intercept. Credit: U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eric T. Sheler.

The US State Department has approved two potential foreign military sales (FMS) of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II and AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Türkiye.

The combined value of the proposed FMS is estimated at $304.1m.

Under the first FMS, Türkiye has requested 53 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs and six AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections. The potential value of the contract is $225m.

The package includes AMRAAM containers and support equipment; common munitions built-in-test (BIT) reprogramming equipment (CMBRE); spare parts, repair and return support

Under the second sale, worth an estimated $79.1m, Türkiye requested 60 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II All Up Round (AUR) missiles and 11 AIM-9X Block II Tactical guidance units.

This deal also includes support items such as spare parts, missile containers and support equipment; and missile support, US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has notified Congress of the two possible sales.

RTX has been named the principal contractor for both sales.

DSCA said the transactions are intended to bolster the foreign policy objectives and national security interests of the US by enhancing the capabilities of a Nato ally.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will provide Türkiye with a critical air defence capability to assist in defending its homeland and US personnel stationed there. Türkiye will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

The AIM-120 AMRAAM missile makes use of inertial guidance, midcourse updates, and an on-board active radar to identify the intended target and complete the intercept.

Türkiye’s defence budget reached $22.8bn in 2024 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 10% from 2025 to 2029, according to a report from GlobalData.

The increased defence spending is essential to support the modernisation initiatives of its armed forces and to sustain a robust conventional deterrent in the face of escalating regional tensions in the Black Sea, Mediterranean, and Middle East areas.