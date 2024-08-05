Turkish Aerospace (TAI) has opted to showcase the Hürjet jet training aircraft at the forthcoming Egypt International Airshow (EIAS) 2024 to the Egyptian Air Force and other militaries from Africa and the Middle East.
Designed by TAI as a single-engine, tandem-seat aircraft for modern pilot training, the Hürjet is intended to replace the ageing T-38s as advanced jet trainers (AJT) and F-5s as acrobatic team aircraft for the Turkish Air Force.
TAI states that the platform is an “attractive option” for air forces looking to modernise their fleets with “cost-effective and high performance” AJTs.
Due to run from 3-5 September 2024 at El Alamein International Airport, EIAS is likely to draw significant interest from emerging industry from countries such as Türkiye and South Korea keen to open new markets in developing regions.
“We are excited to display the Hürjet for the first time at Egypt International Airshow. This event provides an ideal platform to demonstrate the Hürjet’s capabilities and explore potential collaborations in the region,” said Mehmet Demiroğlu, TAI CEO.
Hürjet jet trainer: features and capabilities
Manufacturer TAI states that the Hürjet features an advanced mission computer and modern cockpit, equipped with a human machine interface to minimise conversion time to current and future Turkish fighter aircraft.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The Hürjet measures 45ft in length, with a wingspan of 30ft and a payload capacity of 2,700kg. On its inaugural test flight on 25 April 2024, the HÜRJET AJT achieved an altitude of 14,000ft and a speed of 250 knots, staying airborne for 26 minutes.
Türkiye has been developing a slew of military aircraft in recent years, including the supposed fifth-generation TA Kaan fighter and the Kızılelma uncrewed combat drone.
Part of this drive towards indigenous development of combat aircraft was as a consequence of being kicked out of the US-led F-35 stealth fighter project, following Ankara’s decision to acquire Russian air defence missile systems.