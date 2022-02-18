TurbineAero secures C-17 APU MRO services contract from Boeing

The agreement aims to support the C-17 Globemaster III programme. Credit: Staff Sgt. Jacob N. Bailey, US Air Force/en.wikipedia.org.

Boeing has entered a multi-year auxiliary power unit (APU) maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services agreement with TurbineAero.

The contract aims to support the C-17 Globemaster III programme.

As agreed, TurbineAero will offer APU and line replaceable unit (LRU) MRO services, engineering development, supply chain, logistics, line maintenance training, and obsolescence tracking for the GTCP331-250G APU.

Through TurbineAero’s SMaRT-Workscoping upkeep approach, Boeing will incur reduced overall expenses via a more analytical and modular-based maintenance method.

TurbineAero currently delivers obsolescence support for the 331-250G APU, which covers 38 parts with no current original equipment manufacturer equivalent.

The company is also providing more than 330 US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved part repairs and over 240 FAA-approved alternate components.

Through this deal, the USAF’s APU repair depot at Hill Air Force Base will receive full logistics supply and engineering support for their overhaul services from TurbineAero.

TurbineAero CEO Peter Gille said: “TurbineAero is pleased to once again be selected by Boeing for this prestigious work, in support of the US Air Force’s front line transport aircraft.

“The men and women of TurbineAero take great pride in providing this service to Boeing and United States Air Force and we view every APU coming out of our shop as an opportunity to demonstrate to our Air Force’s C-17 service members, that they can count on our technical capability, commitment to excellence and sense of urgency to ensure that they have the auxiliary power they need, when they need it, wherever they need it, across the globe.”

In a recent development, Boeing won performance-based logistics contracts to aid the operational readiness of South Korea’s three defence platforms.