ThalesRaytheonSystems and Leonardo have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation on Nato’s air command and control system (ACCS).

The companies will focus on on-site system support, deployment of ACCS to new sites and retrofitting current sites.

The cooperation will enable ACCS to benefit from several innovations developed by Leonardo in the areas of command and control (C2), communications, radar signal processing and ballistic missile defence.

ACCS has been operational in Italy since March 2015 and the system is being transitioned in 10 Nato countries. The missile defence component has been operational since 2012.

The ACCS assists Nato member countries to strengthen the sovereignty of their territories and the protection of their populations and armed forces from air and missile threats.



Being delivered by ThalesRaytheonSystems, ACCS is a single unified and interoperable air command and control system. It provides Nato with a comprehensive approach that spans planning, tasking, monitoring and mission execution.

It will allow member countries to handle all types of air operations, both over the territory of European Nato countries and during external deployments.

Upon full deployment, the Nato ACCS will cover ten million kilometres squared of airspace.

The system replaces a multitude of national and Nato systems to provide common training opportunities, standard operating procedures and more centralised maintenance for all Nato members.

Thales vice president responsible for air operations and weapons system business Thomas Got said: “Before ACCS, each country had its own system. Nato members will soon benefit from unified capabilities, which is a real revolution in the field of air operations.

“ThalesRaytheonSystems is continuing to invest with its partners to support Nato in its programmes and transformation.”

The ACCS programme also offers Nato with a capability to support Air C2 for deployable operations. The Deployable ARS unit is based at Poggio Renatico in Italy as part of Nato’s Deployable Air Command and Control Center.