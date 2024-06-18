The Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Radar can detect a range of threats from small UAS to fast-moving, long-range targets. Photo courtesy of Thales,

The Brazilian Department of Airspace Control (DECEA) will acquire the Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Radar (GM200 MM/A) from Thales to protect Brazil’s airspace.

Brazil’s armed forces are actively undertaking various modernisation projects, including upgrading armoured vehicles and expanding its order of fighter jets.

“The acquisition and incorporation of the new GM200 MM/A radars into the 1st Communications and Control Group will significantly contribute to the enhancement of surveillance and security in air navigation, ensuring a prompt response for the country’s air defence,” said Major Brigadeiro Alexandre Arthur Massena Javoski, President of the Airspace Control System Implementation Commission – CISCEA.

The GM200 MM/A is a highly mobile radar system, capable of being deployed by two people within 15 minutes, according to a release from Thales on 17 June 2024. Designed for both situational awareness in air surveillance and ground-based air defence operations, the GM200 MM/A can detect a range of threats including small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) and faster objects at great range.

The GM200 MM/A is transportable by road, boat, rail, helicopter or tactical airlift, as it fits inside a single 20-foot ISO container weighing less than 10 tons.

“The high mobility of these radars, combined with their ability to detect the most modern threats, demonstrates the commitment of the Brazilian Air Force to national sovereignty,” added Javoski.

Eric Huber, vice president of surface radars for Thales expressed pride in contributing to the air surveillance and air sovereignty mission of the FAB, and highlighted outstanding connections between Thales, through Omnisys, part of Thales Group’s international network for airspace surveillance and control radars, which has installed more than 100 Air Traffic Control radars.

“Our commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology and premium local services reinforces our dedication to meeting the FAB’s air surveillance needs of today and in the future”, said Huber.

The number of systems bought for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the expected delivery date, and the cost have not been disclosed.

In a recent deal with Thales, from April 2024, the Netherlands government procured seven GM200 MM/C radars, adding to the nine that it had already purchased in 2019, and were unveiled in March 2024.

Additional reporting from Harry McNeil.