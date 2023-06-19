Image of Thales’ GM400 Alpha radar system, an air defence system procured to monitor Indonesian airspace. Credit: Thales

PT Len Industri, an Indonesian defence company, has ordered 13 Ground Master GM400 Alpha long-range surveillance radars with the SkyView command and control (C2) system from Thales.

The SkyView system ensures the full integration of Indonesian Air Operation Centres at local, regional and national levels. The system provides an integrated accurate 360 degree air surveillance picture through the easy-to-deploy and combat-proven GM400 Alpha tactical radars. As soon as the air threat is detected and identified, the relevant effectors can be selected and activated.

Meanwhile, the GM400 Alpha will provide supplementary situational awareness for early detection, helping the armed forces enhance airspace sovereignty. The digital architecture of the radar ensures that it remains resilient to new threats, cyber-attacks and electronic warfare tactics.

This contract will span the next few years with Thales building the radars and C2 solution while PT Len constructs the radar stations, providing the installation and integration of the systems including managing civil works for the programme.

PT Len will manufacture certain components of the radars locally, building local indigenous capabilities, contributing toward Indonesia’s sprouting defence industry.

GM400 on the air defence market

New counter measures are being created that respond to the growing problem of new and innovative aerial threats – from UAVs to aircraft and hypersonic missiles.

While the GM400 boasts a software-defined three-dimensional air surveillance radar, there are concepts that go beyond capability to provide an armed force with much-needed practicality.

Northrop Grumman’s Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) provides a multi-mission feature that provides a more mobile, less costly and enhanced capability. The G/ATOR works as a five-in-one radar detection system – as opposed to an organisation having to order 13 single-mission systems.