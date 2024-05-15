Nammo will leverage its capabilities to expand operations into the US.. Source: Nammo.

In a move set to fortify the US’ domestic manufacturing capabilities, international aerospace player Nammo teams up with Raytheon, a US defence provider, to expand rocket motor production in Perry, Florida.

Nammo and Raytheon announced a partnership to enhance US rocket motor manufacturing capabilities while strengthening the economic landscape of Perry, Florida. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida-02 expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, citing its potential to invigorate the local economy and bolster national security efforts.

The agreement shows a shared commitment to fostering domestic production of solid rocket motors. Nammo, known for its solid rocket propulsion since the 1960s, will leverage its capabilities to expand operations into the US. Raytheon, a stalwart in defence solutions, will provide support to ensure the venture’s success.

With 22% of the North American missiles and missile defence systems market, Raytheon Technologies Corp is projected to be the second largest shareholder in the region, according to GlobalData’s Global Missiles & Missile Defense Systems Market 2023-2033 report.

“This agreement will give the United States a reliable domestic source of rocket motors for the foreseeable future while strengthening the North Florida economy,” remarked Congressman Dunn.

The expanded facility, slated to open its doors in 2027, is poised to provide the US with rocket motor production. With Nammo’s track record of delivering more than 35,000 rocket motors for programmes such as Sidewinder, coupled with Raytheon, the joint venture hopes to further elevate America’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“We are proud to build upon our established solid rocket motor capabilities in Norway for expansion into the US, with the strong commitment from Raytheon as a merchant supplier.,” emphasised Morten Brandtzaeg, president and CEO of Nammo.

“This collaboration is a testament to our long-standing and trusted relationship. It underscores our joint dedication to strengthening the solid rocket motor industrial base to support growing US and allied needs, with Nammo as an independent rocket motor supplier to missile primes.”

Phil Jasper, president of Raytheon, echoed Brandtzaeg’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of the partnership.

“This project brings critical capacity and capability in solid rocket motor manufacturing to the US industrial base and positions Raytheon to secure the energetic and propulsion material required to increase and accelerate manufacturing of our weapon systems,” stated Jasper.

Perry, Florida, emerges as a hub for advancing aerospace manufacturing and fortifying national security infrastructure.

Other US rocket motor industry developments within the last few years include Northrop Grumman beginning production on rocket motors at its facility in West Virginia, aiming to meet the US Military’s growing demand, particularly for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS). Concurrently, Aerojet Rocketdyne has secured a ten-year agreement to supply solid rocket motors to the US Navy’s Indian Head Division in Maryland.