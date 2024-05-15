In a move set to fortify the US’ domestic manufacturing capabilities, international aerospace player Nammo teams up with Raytheon, a US defence provider, to expand rocket motor production in Perry, Florida.
Nammo and Raytheon announced a partnership to enhance US rocket motor manufacturing capabilities while strengthening the economic landscape of Perry, Florida. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida-02 expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, citing its potential to invigorate the local economy and bolster national security efforts.
The agreement shows a shared commitment to fostering domestic production of solid rocket motors. Nammo, known for its solid rocket propulsion since the 1960s, will leverage its capabilities to expand operations into the US. Raytheon, a stalwart in defence solutions, will provide support to ensure the venture’s success.
With 22% of the North American missiles and missile defence systems market, Raytheon Technologies Corp is projected to be the second largest shareholder in the region, according to GlobalData’s Global Missiles & Missile Defense Systems Market 2023-2033 report.
“This agreement will give the United States a reliable domestic source of rocket motors for the foreseeable future while strengthening the North Florida economy,” remarked Congressman Dunn.
The expanded facility, slated to open its doors in 2027, is poised to provide the US with rocket motor production. With Nammo’s track record of delivering more than 35,000 rocket motors for programmes such as Sidewinder, coupled with Raytheon, the joint venture hopes to further elevate America’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
“We are proud to build upon our established solid rocket motor capabilities in Norway for expansion into the US, with the strong commitment from Raytheon as a merchant supplier.,” emphasised Morten Brandtzaeg, president and CEO of Nammo.
“This collaboration is a testament to our long-standing and trusted relationship. It underscores our joint dedication to strengthening the solid rocket motor industrial base to support growing US and allied needs, with Nammo as an independent rocket motor supplier to missile primes.”
Phil Jasper, president of Raytheon, echoed Brandtzaeg’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of the partnership.
“This project brings critical capacity and capability in solid rocket motor manufacturing to the US industrial base and positions Raytheon to secure the energetic and propulsion material required to increase and accelerate manufacturing of our weapon systems,” stated Jasper.
Perry, Florida, emerges as a hub for advancing aerospace manufacturing and fortifying national security infrastructure.
Other US rocket motor industry developments within the last few years include Northrop Grumman beginning production on rocket motors at its facility in West Virginia, aiming to meet the US Military’s growing demand, particularly for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS). Concurrently, Aerojet Rocketdyne has secured a ten-year agreement to supply solid rocket motors to the US Navy’s Indian Head Division in Maryland.