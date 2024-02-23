Saab secures a partnership with Hungary’s air force by supplying them with additional Gripen C fighters. Source: Saab

Hungary’s air force gears up with enhanced firepower as Saab clinches a deal for additional Gripen C fighters, solidifying their strategic partnership.

Saab has cemented its collaboration with Hungary by securing a contract for four additional Gripen C fighter aircraft. The agreement, signed with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and backed by the Hungarian Ministry of Defence, signifies a step in fortifying Hungary’s air force.

The decision to augment Hungary’s Gripen fleet follows an amendment to the existing contract, initially signed in December 2001, to bolster the nation’s defence capabilities. With this latest development, Hungary will soon operate 18 Gripen C/D aircraft, a testament to their commitment to safeguarding national and NATO airspace.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Hungary and contribute to the strengthening of their air force,” remarked Micael Johansson, president and CEO of Saab. “The Gripen fighter stands as a pinnacle of European air superiority, and we are eager to continue our collaboration with the Hungarian Government and defence industry.”

Saab’s engagement with Hungary extends beyond aircraft procurement, with an existing contract encompassing support services for Hungary’s Gripen fleet. Moreover, Saab stands poised to offer further upgrades and assistance for the Hungarian fighters well into the future, extending beyond 2035.

In a strategic move aimed at fostering long-term collaboration, Saab and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focusing on high-tech industrial development and fighter aircraft capabilities. The partnership aims to facilitate the establishment of a centre of excellence for VR technologies in Hungary, underscoring both parties’ commitment to technological advancement in defence.

Saab emerges as an ally in fortifying Hungary’s security infrastructure following the bolstering of Hungary’s Gripen fleet, paving the way for enhanced defence capabilities in the years to come.

A recent military support package to Ukraine from Sweden included an in-depth analysis of potential JAS 39 Gripen integration. Meanwhile, in October last year, Saab received an additional order worth SKr579m from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to upgrade Gripen C/D aircraft. The upgrade aims to sustain operational capability beyond 2030.