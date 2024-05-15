The Norwegian Government proposed a revised national budget on 14 May, with $1.2bn boost to defence spending to take effect this year, supporting Norway’s operations through 2024 and offering support to Ukraine.
The revision has been proposed while Norway’s Parliament works to ratify a historic 12-year plan to increase Norway’s defence spending by $60bn, announced a month earlier, in April 2024.
The new funding will allow Norway to implement its long-term plans earlier than was previously possible, said Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, citing the accelerated purchase of air defence systems.
The new budget for 2024 will result in increases to defence spending that take effect this year, with an increase of Nkr13bn, up to a total of Nkr104bn.
From the new funds, Nkr6bn will go to supporting Ukraine, while Nkr7bn will be spent on Norway’s own capabilities.
Ukraine will benefit from Norwegian spending on air defence systems and ammunition, intended to provide protection against Russian stand-off weapon barrages and provided resources for Ukrainian defence forces involved in counter-barrage operations.
Norway will spend Nkr5bn on its own ammunition, equipment, housing, barracks and other infrastructure, to pave the way for further long-term growth.
The remaining Nkr2bn increase in defence spending will go towards Norway’s own operational capabilities, including Nkr992m for operational activities by the armed forces, and to facilitate increased armed forces activity.
Nkr200m is proposed for the maintenance of the logistics vessel KNM Maud.
Funds will be available for the maintenance of P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.
Nkr37.5m will go towards manned security at the northernmost island of Andøya “in line with the government’s ambitions for further development of Andøya related to drones, space activities, and allied reception”, according to a release from the Norwegian Ministry of Defence.
Norway’s 12-year defence spending increase plan
In April 2024, the Norwegian Government proposed a radical increase in defence spending to take place over the next 12 years, putting forward a plan for a Nkr600bn boost by 2036.
The new funding will increase stocks in material and munitions, and increase personnel figures in the services, adding 4,600 more conscripts, 13,700 more reservists and 4,600 more employees. The Army will expand from one brigade to three, with the home guard increasing to 45,000 soldiers.
The Navy will undergo its largest investment to date, with five new frigates with anti-submarine helicopters, a minimum of five new submarines, up to ten new large vessels and up to eighteen new smaller vessels.
NASAMS air defences will double in number under the new plan, with both the Ai Force and Army receiving new systems.