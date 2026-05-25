C295 Royal Thai Air Force. Credit: Airbus.

The Royal Thai Air Force has expanded its Airbus C295 fleet by ordering two additional aircraft in a tactical transport configuration.

The purchase builds on the three C295s already in service with the Royal Thai Army, which have been transporting troops and cargo since 2016.

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Airbus said the new aircraft will be assembled at Airbus Defence and Space’s facilities in Seville, Spain.

The first delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2029, and both aircraft will be operated by the Royal Thai Air Force’s 46th Wing Division from Phitsanulok Air Base.

The transport variant of the C295 can carry up to 70 troops or 49 paratroopers, operate from unprepared runways, and support cargo and paratrooper drops, while also being capable of performing medical evacuation missions.

According to Airbus, the C295 is powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127G turboprop engines and supports take-off and landing on unprepared runways, and can be adapted for a range of missions, including maritime patrol, airborne warning, surveillance and reconnaissance, signals intelligence, armed close air support, VIP transport, and firefighting.

Through a partnership with Thai Aviation Industries, Airbus provides support and advanced training for maintenance of the C295 fleet in Thailand.

The country is among seven Asia-Pacific nations operating the C295, which has received 333 orders worldwide from 39 countries, accumulating 750,000 flight hours.

Airbus reports the C295 holds 85% share of the global market in its segment.

In addition to the C295 acquisition, the Royal Thai Air Force ordered the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport Plus (MRTT+) in September of last year.