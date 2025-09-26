3D artist rendition of A330 MRTT+ Royal Thai Air Force. Credit: Airbus.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has placed an order for the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport Plus (MRTT+), an advanced version of the aerial refuelling and transport aircraft A330 MRTT.

The ordered aircraft will feature both hose-and-drogue and boom refuelling systems, as well as a VVIP cabin configuration and the Airbus Medical Evacuation kit.

Scheduled for military conversion at the A330 MRTT Centre in Getafe, Spain, in 2026, the aircraft is expected to be delivered to Thailand by 2029.

The acquisition is set to enhance the RTAF’s operational flexibility and capability to conduct humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and medical evacuation missions.

Unveiled at the 2024 Farnborough Airshow, the A330 MRTT+ incorporates innovations from the A330-800 commercial airliner.

These include Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and optimised aerodynamics, which contribute to an 8% reduction in fuel consumption and lower noise levels.

The aircraft also features an increased maximum take-off weight of 242 tonnes, extending its range and fuel offload capacity.

The A330 MRTT+ retains 95% airframe commonality with the existing A330 MRTT fleet, facilitating a streamlined training process and access to a global maintenance network.

This model can refuel more than 25 different aircraft types and holds more than 90% market share outside the US, according to Airbus.

To date, 85 units have been ordered by 11 customers worldwide, including nations such as Australia, Canada, France, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

During the Paris Air Show on 17 June 2025, Airbus Defence and Space airpower head, Jean-Brice Dumont, said that the MRTT+ programme is “in full motion”, with an aim to deliver by the end of 2028.

In conjunction with RTAF’s order, Airbus is expanding its collaboration with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) through an enhanced memorandum of understanding (MoU). This MoU includes in-country maintenance support for the RTAF’s new aircraft and builds on existing cooperation for sustaining C295 transport aircraft in Thailand.

The expanded MoU aligns with Thailand’s “Make in Thailand” policy by increasing local operational self-reliance and contributing to domestic capability development.

Airbus defence and space air power head Jean-Brice Dumont said: “Through our partnership with TAI, Airbus is committed to transferring skills, know-how, and technology to further develop aerospace capabilities in Thailand. This expanded MoU with TAI ensures that the RTAF’s A330 MRTT+ will be maintained in-country, while also reinforcing our contribution to Thailand’s defence ecosystem and industrial growth.”

According to GlobalData, Thailand’s defence budget in 2024 was $4.4bn, reflecting a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4% from 2020 to 2024.

However, military spending is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2029, reaching $5.9bn. The acquisition budget is anticipated to increase from $1.2bn in 2024 to $1.7bn by 2029.

