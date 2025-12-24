Textron Aviation Defense finalising the first contract in partnership with Kanematsu. Credit: Textron Aviation Defense LLC/Business Wire.

Textron Aviation Defense has signed its first contract to supply the Beechcraft T-6JP Texan II integrated training system to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) in partnership with Kanematsu Corporation.

The agreement covers two aircraft and includes provision of training materials for instructor pilots and maintenance personnel.

Deliveries are planned for 2029, with additional contracts expected in the future.

The Beechcraft T-6 Texan II serves as a military flight trainer and is produced by Textron Aviation Defense. The aircraft measures 33ft 4in in length and stands 10ft 8in high.

Over 1,000 units of the T-6 Texan II are currently in operation, accumulating more than five million flight hours.

The aircraft is used by 15 countries, as well as pilots from 40 nations at two NATO-operated flight schools and several branches of the US military.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Japan’s selection of the T-6 Texan II marks its entry into the group of air forces employing this integrated training platform.

Textron Aviation Defense president and CEO Travis Tyler said: “This contract marks a pivotal step in strengthening Japan’s next-generation pilot training capabilities.

“We’re honoured to support the Japan Air Self-Defense Force with a proven, interoperable training system that’s trusted by air forces around the world and tailored to meet Japan’s mission requirements for decades to come.”

The contract follows longstanding production of Beechcraft and Cessna training systems by Textron Aviation Defense, which supplies airborne solutions for defence requirements worldwide.

Textron Aviation Defense operates under Textron Aviation and manufactures various models to support pilot training programmes internationally.

In January this year, JASDF announced the selection of Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft T-6 Texan II integrated training system to support its pilot training programme.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up