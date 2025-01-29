The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) has chosen Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft T-6 Texan II integrated training system to enhance its pilot training programme.
The contract’s conclusion is anticipated in 2025. Kanematsu acts as Textron Aviation’s representative in Japan.
This move aligns Japan with 14 other countries that have already incorporated the T-6 Texan II into their training fleets, contributing to the global count of more than 1,000 T-6 aircraft in operation.
The selection process is said to have been competitive, with the T-6 Texan II emerging as the preferred choice after a review of various training solutions.
The initiative will see the T-6 Texan II replace the Fuji/Subaru T-7, which is claimed to have long served as the JASDF’s basic training aircraft.
Manufactured and designed by Textron Aviation Defense, the T-6 Texan II measures 33ft 4in in length and has a height of 10ft 8in.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The JASDF’s training modernisation includes the T-6 Texan II aircraft as well as a ground based training system, specialised instruction for both pilots and maintenance personnel, and a long-term commitment to logistics and support.
Textron Aviation Defense president and CEO Travis Tyler said: “We are proud to offer the Japan Air Self-Defense Force a proven and highly capable Integrated Training System that will meet their training needs for decades.
“This selection affirms the capabilities of our T-6 Texan II Integrated Training System to enable a well-equipped, prominent and highly skilled JASDF to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”
This comes after, Textron Aviation Defense delivered five Beechcraft T-6C Texan II ITS aircraft to the Vietnam Air Defence Air Force (ADAF) in November 2024.
These aircraft are supporting pilot training at Phan Thiet Airbase, marking the first such transaction between Vietnam and the United States since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.