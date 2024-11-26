Beechcraft T-6C Texan II is a next-generation military trainer designed for all instruction levels. Credit: Textron Aviation Defense LLC/Business Wire.

Textron Aviation Defense has delivered five Beechcraft T-6C Texan II Integrated Training System (ITS) aircraft to support the Vietnam Air Defence Air Force (ADAF) pilot training programme at Phan Thiet Airbase – the first delivery in a foreign military sales programme between the US Air Force and the ADAF.

It is also the first such transaction between the nations since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.

The aircraft delivery to Vietnam highlights US’ dedication to supporting Vietnam in strengthening its defence capabilities, in line with the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which promotes mutual development and common goals.

The full fleet of 12 T-6C aircraft, contracted in August 2022, is expected to be delivered by mid-2025.

ADAF commander Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Hien stated: “This aircraft is useful material which supports Vietnamese military pilots in complementing, enhancing the capability of training, interoperability, meeting the requirements of training military pilots, mission readiness and homeland protection. In the coming time, the Vietnam side commits to collaborate with the US side in exploiting and utilising T-6C aircraft in the most effective manner, to serve as a basis for the training and assigning tasks in Vietnam Air Defense Air Force.”

Designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense, a subsidiary of Textron Aviation, the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II is a next-generation military trainer designed for all instruction levels.

It features a digital, open-architecture glass cockpit and a training solution, including simulators, computer-based academics and sustainable logistics.

The T-6 Texan II’s low acquisition, operating and sustainment costs enable global air forces to accelerate pilot production.

Textron Aviation Defense president and CEO Travis Tyler said: “It’s an honour to support the United States and its comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam as together they focus on a prosperous, open, resilient,and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

“We also welcome the Vietnam Air Defense Air Force as the 14th nation to place its confidence in the T-6 Texan II and we celebrate the arrival of the T-6C at Phan Thiet Airbase.”

The initial USAF FMS contract award includes three T-6C ITS aircraft, site survey, ground support equipment, two spare engines, spare parts, external fuel tanks and pylons, and an aircraft ferry.

Subsequent contract awards increased the ADAF fleet of T-6C aircraft to 12.

In 2023, the eighth Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft arrived at No 13 Squadron, located at Sfax Air Base in Tunisia.