Officials from Terma and Boeing during the MoU signing ceremony. Credit: © Terma/Boeing.

Terma and Boeing have teamed up to explore potential collaborative opportunities in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in Denmark.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the companies was announced at a signing ceremony during the ongoing DALO Industry Days event.

The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) is hosting the event to facilitate connections between the defence industry and suppliers and contractors.

Terma chief commercial officer Thomas Flarup said: “This agreement marks an important step in our ambition to strengthen Denmark’s position in critical sustainment capabilities. We believe that robust MRO infrastructure is essential to ensuring operational availability of key assets such as the P-8.

“If the Danish Defense decides on acquiring the P-8 as a new military platform, we – as the industry, stand ready to support. By formalising our intent to collaborate with Boeing, we are not only deepening an already strong relationship – we are also aligning our industrial capabilities to strengthen national resilience.”

The MoU aims to meet immediate operational requirements while establishing a foundation for Denmark’s autonomous and resilient defence support infrastructure, contributing to national security and industrial development.

The agreement builds upon Terma’s history as a supplier for Boeing’s P-8 programme.

“Terma is an enduring supplier to Boeing’s P-8 programme and we have collaborated together for over a decade to advance Denmark’s aerospace ecosystem on projects such as the Harpoon Missile Simulator, a realistic training environment for the operation of advanced missile systems,” said Boeing UK, Ireland, and the Nordics president Maria Laine.

The Royal Danish Air Force currently maintains a fleet of Challenger 604 aircraft, which serve multiple functions including maritime patrol and surveillance operations.

In July 2025, Denmark placed an order for four MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) to enhance its surveillance coverage of the Baltic Sea, Arctic, and North Atlantic territories.

The Boeing P-8 Poseidon is a maritime patrol aircraft designed for various missions including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, maritime domain awareness, and search and rescue operations.

The aircraft features an in-flight refuelling system and has the capability to reach altitudes up to 41,000ft and achieve maximum speeds of 490 knots.

