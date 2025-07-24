A rendering of the GA-ASI MQ-9B SkyGuardian/SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft system (UAS) for Denmark. Credit: Danish Ministry of Defence/FMI.

Denmark, in collaboration with the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), has confirmed the acquisition of four MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI).

The deal also encompasses three certified ground control stations.

This move aims to bolster surveillance capabilities over the Baltic Sea, as well as the Arctic and North Atlantic regions.

Denmark Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said: “The security situation is constantly evolving, and it is therefore important that Europe can and wants to do more itself. This is a crucial step in that direction.

“With the purchase of four long-range drones, which will, among other things, increase surveillance of the Arctic and the North Atlantic, we are strengthening both Danish and European security. At the same time, there is a focus on strengthening our contribution to Nato.”

The delivery of these aircraft is scheduled for the period between 2028 and 2029.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Danish personnel are set to receive training in the US prior to deploying this new capability within Denmark.

The Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) announced this procurement on 22 July 2025, noting that it encompasses training, maintenance, and associated equipment.

However, financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The deal stems from the Arctic Capability Package Agreement from 2021, which initially set out the purchase of two drones.

Following the most recent defence settlement covering 2024 to 2033, Denmark decided to double its order.

The MoD’s Materiel and Procurement Agency (FMI) air military division head colonel Klaus Qvist said: “The drones give us a completely new ability to monitor, respond and share information with our Nato partners.”

The NSPA facilitated this sale by creating a contractual framework that encourages cooperation among its member nations and supports the distribution of MQ-9B systems across Europe.

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian provides multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T) capabilities.

This technology enables maritime monitoring for fleet operations, both on the surface and beneath the sea. It can be outfitted with a maritime surveillance suite that includes a 360-degree radar and options for sonobuoy dispensing pods.

The RPA features pole-to-pole satellite control and de-icing systems, which help execute missions in the Arctic’s environment.

The platform’s internally developed detect and avoid system enables the RPA to operate safely in non-segregated airspace, including over civilian areas within Denmark, said GA-ASI.

The MQ-9B recently received a Military Type Certificate (MTC) from the UK’s Military Aviation Authority.

in June 2025, GA-ASI announced that the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract to sustain its new fleet of MQ-9B RPA systems.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up