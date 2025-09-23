Tekever has been operating in Ukraine since 2022. Credit: TEKEVER/ FTI Consulting.

Tekever, a European developer of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), has appointed Kateryna Bezsudna as the director of its Ukraine business.

This decision is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to its operations in Ukraine and aims to strengthen its collaboration with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In her new role, Bezsudna will oversee several key initiatives aimed at expanding Tekever’s footprint in Ukraine.

These include scaling operations and solidifying the Kyiv office that was established in April 2025.

She will also focus on developing a robust research and development hub within Ukraine that aligns with Tekever’s existing centres located in Portugal, France, and the UK.

Additionally, Bezsudna will work towards integrating innovations from Ukrainian startups into Tekever’s systems and enhancing communication between frontline users and engineering teams to facilitate quicker innovation cycles.

Bezsudna co-founded the Defence Builder accelerator and is said to be a well-known personality in the Ukrainian defence tech ecosystem.

Tekever defence head Karl Brew said: “By appointing Kateryna, we gain not only local leadership but also a strategic vision to turn Ukraine into a global hub for autonomous systems innovation. Above all, our mission is clear: every TEKEVER system deployed in Ukraine is built to protect people and save lives.”

Tekever is said to have conducted thousands of missions utilising its AR3 and AR5 systems, since starting its operation in 2022.

The company recorded more than 10,000 flight hours with the AR3 model

The model has undergone over 100 incremental improvements through feedback from frontline operations.

In September 2025, the company introduced the AR3 EVO, a system developed from battlefield experience to enhance flexibility in both land and maritime environments.

Since its entry into the Ukrainian market, Tekever’s drones have been supporting military efforts along both the Black Sea and Donetsk frontlines.

“With Tekever, we are demonstrating that from the Black Sea to Donetsk our AR3 and AR5 drones are already delivering intelligence, protecting lives, and paving the way for the next generation with the AR3 EVO,” Kateryna Bezsudna said.

In April 2025, Tekever established a new entity in Ukraine, following a collaboration with the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

