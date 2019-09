Technica has secured a Defensive Applications and Network Support (DANS) task order from the US Air Force (USAF) to support mission readiness and lethality.

The task order was awarded under the USAF’s Network-Centric Solutions-2 (NETCENTS-2) Small Business (SB) contract and has a potential of up to $74m.

It is a consolidation of the Defensive Cyber System Engineering (DCSE) contract, the Maintenance System Support (MSS) contract, and the Defensive Cyber Information Assurance and Network Support (DCIANS) contract.

The task order includes helping the USAF in sustaining the Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter (CVA/H) weapon system.

Under the contract, Technica will provide services such as operational support, cybersecurity engineering, product solutions, cyber training, risk management framework (RMF) expertise.



The task order also covers quality assurance and testing, and service desk support.

Technica president and CEO Miguel Collado said: “Technica is a leader in applying innovative engineering expertise to develop, deploy and support cyber solutions that not only defend the network, but also adapt to future threats.

“These capabilities give our team the right mix to support the transformation of the airforce’s network and increase the CVA/H WS state of readiness and responsiveness to identify, pursue and mitigate all cyberspace threats.”

Developed by the former US Air Force Information Operations Center, the CVA/H weapon system serves as a system for vulnerability assessments.

The system provides commanders with a risk assessment of existing vulnerabilities on the USAF and Department of Defense mission-critical networks.

It is operated by six active-duty units located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, and Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.