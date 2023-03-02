US Air Force personnel test an AGM-88 HARM in Precision Guided Munitions building at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Credit: US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexa Ann Henderson.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of F-16 munitions and associated equipment to Taiwan.

Valued at approximately $619m, the sale has already been approved by the US State Department.

As part of the FMS, requested by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, Taiwan will receive 100 AGM-88B high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM), 23 HARM training missiles and 200 AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM).

The US will also deliver four AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections, 26 LAU-129 multi-purpose launcher systems, AIM-120 control sections and containers, HARM missile containers, AIM-120C captive air training missiles, dummy air training missiles, and LAU-118A missile launchers with an aircraft launcher interface computer.

The package further includes associated integration, equipment and test support, classified software and publications, technical documentation, spare parts, repair and return support, consumables and accessories, and maintenance and munitions support as well as further technical, engineering and logistics support services from the US Government and contractors.

The main contractors for this FMS will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Lockheed Martin.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale serves US national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance and economic progress in the region.”

The requested missiles and munitions will help Taiwan strengthen its armed forces’ capabilities for safeguarding its airspace and enhancing regional security.

The latest announcement comes a day after Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported an incursion of 14 Chinese aircraft into its air defence identification zone on 28 February.