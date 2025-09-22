The MoU was signed at the Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology exhibition. Credit: Northrop Grumman.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) in Taiwan has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Northrop Grumman to explore collaborative efforts in air and missile defence modernisation.

This initiative is aimed at bolstering capabilities for the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense.

Details of the MoU remain undisclosed. However, Radio Taiwan International (Rti) reported that the agreement involves a joint effort to develop an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS).

This system aims to connect both current and future assets through an open and scalable network architecture, facilitating real-time, precise, and comprehensive battlefield intelligence and command capabilities, according to the Rti report.

Northrop Grumman global command and control systems vice president Jeremy Knupp said: “At Northrop Grumman, we understand the crucial role of air and missile defence for Taiwan.

“By leveraging our experience on programmes such as the Integrated Battle Command System, which is the US Army’s programme of record for air and missile defence modernisation, and NCSIST’s defence technology expertise, we are confident that our joint efforts will help strengthen Taiwan’s readiness to address evolving threats.”

NCSIST serves as Taiwan’s main research and development institution, focusing on defence technology and weapons.

It provides various systems and technologies, including defence, aviation, electronics, communication, IT, green energy, dual-use technologies, technical support, and emerging advanced technologies.

In addition to this MoU with Northrop Grumman, NCSIST has forged a partnership with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to introduce the Mighty Hornet IV Attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

According to Kratos, the Mighty Hornet IV Attack UAV is a transformation of the MQM-178 target drone.

As part of the partnership, Kratos has an agreement to market the Mighty Hornet IV internationally. NCSIST’s collaboration with Kratos is intended to expand the UAV’s reach in global defence markets.

The modified MQM-178 features high-speed capabilities, such as a speed of Mach 0.8, high G manoeuvring, and a service ceiling exceeding 35,000ft.

The Mighty Hornet IV was displayed during the recently held Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition (TADTE) at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

