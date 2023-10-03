A Lockheed Martin F-35 at Swiss Air Force Airbase Emmen, Canton Lucerne. Source: Michael Derrer Fuchs/Shutterstock

Lockheed Martin Corp., in collaboration with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., is set to facilitate Switzerland’s integration into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.

Lockheed Martin Corp. and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. have been awarded a $746.3m (SFr686.6m) contract to oversee the integration efforts of Switzerland into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.

This contract, executed under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) framework, encompasses programme management, non-recurring unique requirements, and comprehensive training support.

The inclusion of Switzerland as an FMS customer in the F-35 programme underlines the continued expansion of the programme’s international reach and is a testament to the advanced capabilities of this next-generation fighter jet.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

According to GlobalData’s “Switzerland’s Defense Market 2023-2028” report, the Swiss government and its NATO counterparts have been gradually expanding their cooperative efforts in recent years, which has likely influenced significant procurement decisions, such as the selection of the F-35 II Lighting Joint Strike Fighter for Switzerland’s Air2030 modernisation programme.

In July 2021, it was announced that Lockheed Martin’s F-35A Lighting II had been selected, with plans to purchase 36 units at a total cost of $7.6bn.

Most of the work will be executed in Fort Worth, Texas, which accounts for 95% of the allocated effort. Additional contributions will come from Orlando, Florida (3%), and Greenville, South Carolina (2%).

The contract scope extends through December 2030, reflecting the thoroughness and complexity of the integration process.

This year, Lockheed Martin has been awarded an almost identical contract from Germany. In a $622.3m contract, Lockheed Martin is also facilitating Germany’s F-35 integration.

According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report, Lockheed Martin Corp is to account for the region’s highest revenue share, $62.8 billion, over the forecast period. It is set to hold a 23.4% share of the European market.

It is important to note that these funds will remain active at the end of the current fiscal year, highlighting this partnership’s long-term commitment and strategic vision.

The Naval Air Systems Command, based in Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity overseeing this significant agreement.

This development reinforces Switzerland’s commitment to modernising its defence capabilities. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme showcases the potential for nations to work together in bolstering their security and defence capabilities.