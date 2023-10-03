Lockheed Martin Corp., in collaboration with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., is set to facilitate Switzerland’s integration into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.
Lockheed Martin Corp. and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. have been awarded a $746.3m (SFr686.6m) contract to oversee the integration efforts of Switzerland into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme.
This contract, executed under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) framework, encompasses programme management, non-recurring unique requirements, and comprehensive training support.
The inclusion of Switzerland as an FMS customer in the F-35 programme underlines the continued expansion of the programme’s international reach and is a testament to the advanced capabilities of this next-generation fighter jet.
According to GlobalData’s “Switzerland’s Defense Market 2023-2028” report, the Swiss government and its NATO counterparts have been gradually expanding their cooperative efforts in recent years, which has likely influenced significant procurement decisions, such as the selection of the F-35 II Lighting Joint Strike Fighter for Switzerland’s Air2030 modernisation programme.
In July 2021, it was announced that Lockheed Martin’s F-35A Lighting II had been selected, with plans to purchase 36 units at a total cost of $7.6bn.
Most of the work will be executed in Fort Worth, Texas, which accounts for 95% of the allocated effort. Additional contributions will come from Orlando, Florida (3%), and Greenville, South Carolina (2%).
The contract scope extends through December 2030, reflecting the thoroughness and complexity of the integration process.
This year, Lockheed Martin has been awarded an almost identical contract from Germany. In a $622.3m contract, Lockheed Martin is also facilitating Germany’s F-35 integration.
According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report, Lockheed Martin Corp is to account for the region’s highest revenue share, $62.8 billion, over the forecast period. It is set to hold a 23.4% share of the European market.
It is important to note that these funds will remain active at the end of the current fiscal year, highlighting this partnership’s long-term commitment and strategic vision.
The Naval Air Systems Command, based in Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity overseeing this significant agreement.
This development reinforces Switzerland’s commitment to modernising its defence capabilities. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme showcases the potential for nations to work together in bolstering their security and defence capabilities.