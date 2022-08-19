View all newsletters
  1. News
August 19, 2022

Swedish, US and Norwegian air forces participate in joint exercise

The exercise involved tactical cooperation between the forces of the three nations.

Swedish US Norwegian exercise
Two Swedish Gripen participated with a Norwegian F-35 and a USAF B-52 Stratofortress above Andøya in northern Norway. Credit: The Norwegian Armed Forces.

The Swedish Armed Forces (SwAF) has carried out a joint exercise along with the US Air Force (USAF) and the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RoNAF).

This exercise involved the participation of two Swedish JAS Gripen aircraft and two Norwegian F-35 fighter aircraft.

The USAF deployed its four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft and Bomber Task Force from Minot Air Force Base (AFB) in North Dakota.

As part of this exercise, the B-52 aircraft joined the Swedish and Norwegian fighter jets in the west of Andøya, Norway, on 18 August.

It was followed by a series of coordinated actions between the USAF and Swedish ground units.

The Swedish ground units indicated targets in the Vidsel exercise area in northern Sweden.

The USAF’s B52 aircraft dropped around three live GBU-31 bombs, which hit those indicated targets identified by the Swedish ground unit.

It is the first time that live bombs were dropped since the SwAF started exercising with the US Bomber Task Force.

Swedish Air Force commander Carl-Johan Edström said: “Exercises such as this one involve several elements; coordination, communication, and escort in Swedish airspace, until neutralisation of hostile targets in Swedish airspace can be achieved.

“The war in Ukraine has clearly indicated the importance of long-range suppression capability. By conducting this exercise, we have considerably enhanced our defence capability.

“This is of major importance, not least in light of the pending Swedish Nato membership.”

During the exercise, the Swedish Air Force also cooperated with the Norwegian Air Force in Norwegian airspace.

Furthermore, one of the four deployed B-52 aircraft conducted joint training with the Norwegian Army at the Setermoen firing range.

