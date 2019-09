Star Navigation Systems Group and Antaz Technologies have signed a partnership and industrial agreement to jointly propose solutions to meet Indian military requirements.

The partnership is in response to the Indian Government’s procurement plans for the military, Star noted.

Under the agreement, Antaz will adapt, integrate and market Star products to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy.

The company will market the products in collaboration with state-owned entity Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Star supplies military equipment to HAL. Representatives from the company recently met senior officials from the two military services and HAL.



During the meeting, the Star team demonstrated STAR-ADS system for both fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

The company stated that the technology can provide real-time aircraft tracking and positioning, as well as engine status reports.

The partnership will also focus on meeting the requirements of the Indian Government’s ‘Make In India’ programme.

Star has revealed that a customised solution based on STAR-ISMS technology is under final development. The solution will be proposed to the Indian Military to meet specific defence needs.

The firm is being assisted by HAL and Antaz.

The proposed solution will be capable of meeting the needs of the transport aircraft fleets of the IAF and the Indian Navy.

Star is aiming to initially target small transport aircraft and helicopters.

STAR-ISMS is the company’s in-flight safety monitoring system that enables on-board real-time monitoring and data analysis.

The communication system acts as an early warning system and can automatically transmit flight data and incident alerts.