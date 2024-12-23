Spain has now ordered a total of 45 Eurofighter jets (pictured) since 2022. Credit: © Airbus.

The Spanish Government has formalised an agreement with the Nato Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency (NETMA) for the purchase of 25 Eurofighter aircraft.

Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

This procurement is part of the Halcon II programme and includes 21 single-seat and four twin-seat models, aimed at replacing the older F-18 jets currently in service.

The consortium, which comprises Airbus (Germany and Spain), BAE Systems (UK) and Leonardo (Italy), saw the construction of the first Eurofighter Typhoon prototypes began in 1989.

The Eurofighter consortium has so far secured orders for more than 700 aircraft from eight nations.

The latest deal comes after a prior agreement from 2022 for 20 fighter jets, bringing Spain’s total Eurofighter fleet to 115 units.

The first of these aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 2030, which is expected to enhance Spain’s operational capabilities within Nato and sustain the programme’s industrial presence in the country.

The Eurofighters are assembled, tested, and delivered from the Airbus facility in Getafe, Madrid.

The project involves key national defence and technology firms and was greenlit by Spain’s Council of Ministers in September 2023, encompassing the aircraft, engines, and necessary support services.

Spain has operated the Eurofighter since 2003 from Morón and Los Llanos air bases, with Gando set to become the next operational base.

As part of the Halcon programme, Spain has ordered a total of 45 Eurofighter jets since 2022.

These aircraft feature avionics, E-Scan radar, advanced weapon systems compatible with Brimstone III and Full Meteor missiles, new sensors, and improved connectivity.

Integration into the existing fleet of 70 Eurofighters will commence in 2026.

Airbus Defence and Space CEO Mike Schoellhorn said: “The Eurofighter is the most advanced and the most successful fighter jet from European production and is the backbone of European air superiority. It is also a symbol of industrial cooperation between nations and companies – an example of how Europe can work in our current defence context.

“We are grateful for the trust of the Spanish Government in our Eurofighter and in Airbus Defence and Space. Not only is this order an important demand and defence signal, it secures the supply chain in Spain and across Europe.”