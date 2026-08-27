An Airbus A330 MRTT refuelling fighter jets in mid-air. Credit: © Airbus.

Spain has approved a €5.4bn ($6.3bn) framework funding envelope, paving the way for a joint procurement with Poland for at least seven Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft.

The agreement will see Poland receiving four aircraft by 2030, with Spain taking three.

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According to the Spanish government, the seven-year deal also covers the logistical support needed to bring the planes into service.

Plans for the purchase were first revealed in June when Kosiniak-Kamysz met with Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles and announced Poland’s intention to acquire the aircraft.

The official confirmation comes after it was approved by the Spanish government.

In a post on X, Poland’s National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “As part of the SAFE joint procurement, we buy together, but each for the needs of their own army. In our case, that is 4 aircraft.”

Although neither Poland nor Spain has officially confirmed the exact variant, Spanish media have reported that the order will likely cover the newest A330 MRTT+ model, which is based on the A330neo passenger jet and offers improved fuel efficiency.

This variant, equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, is designed to deliver up to 8% lower fuel consumption along with reduced CO2 and NOx emissions.

In addition, the A330 MRTT+ features an increased maximum take-off weight of 242 tonnes.

Spain is already an operator of A330 MRTT, with first aircraft commissioned into service with the Air and Space Force’s 45th Wing in April 2025.

This is the first of three aircraft ordered by the Spanish Ministry of Defence in November 2021.

Poland does not currently operate the A330 MRTT, but media reports suggest that, as part of this joint purchase, the delivery of one aircraft may be brought forward to address Poland’s more urgent requirements.

The joint procurement is supported by the EU’s SAFE mechanism, a €150bn loan programme designed to strengthen member states’ defence capabilities and promote purchases from European manufacturers.

Poland is set to be the largest beneficiary, with an allocation of €43.7bn, while Spain is expected to receive €1bn under the scheme.