The aircraft is equipped with a hose-and-basket refuelling system. Credit: © Airbus Defence and Space SAU 2025.

The Spanish Air and Space Force has commissioned the first Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) into active service with the 45th Wing.

This milestone marks the first of three such aircraft that were purchased by the Spanish Ministry of Defence in November 2021.

Operating out of Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base in Madrid, the A330 MRTT was delivered from Airbus’s conversion centre in Getafe, Madrid. The facility hosts the conversion centre for these aircraft.

Airbus Defence and Space Air Power head Jean-Brice Dumont said: “With the entry into service of this first A330 MRTT, the Spanish Air and Space Force now has the world’s best tanker aircraft in its fleet.

“The MRTT will not only provide interoperability with allied nations and strategic autonomy, but will also significantly increase projection, aerial evacuation and in-flight refuelling capabilities.”

Equipped with a hose-and-basket refuelling system, the Airbus A330 MRTT offers an endurance of more than 18 flight hours and a range of 16,000km.

Its fuel capacity of 111 tonnes (t) negates the need for additional fuel tanks during aerial refuelling missions, notes the company.

The aircraft has wide-body fuselage allowing it to carry up to 300 troops or a payload of up to 45t.

The A330 MRTT also features technology, including a high-resolution digital system that enhances visibility for refuelling operators.

Moreover, it can be reconfigured to serve as a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) platform, complete with stretcher modules and intensive-care stations.

Currently, the second and third Airbus A330 MRTTs destined for Spain are undergoing conversion in Getafe.

Prior to their conversion, the 45th Wing has been using these unmodified A330s for transporting military personnel and equipment.

This development follows Airbus Defence and Space’s signing of contracts valued at €1.2bn ($1.4bn) with France’s Direction générale de l’armement and Direction de la Maintenance Aéronautique in 2023.

These agreements are aimed at enhancing and supporting the in-service French A330 MRTT fleet.