Slovakia is set to acquire AH-1Z attack helicopters to bolster its defence capabilities. This deal highlights the strengthening of military ties between Slovakia and the United States.
The US State Department has granted approval for a foreign military sale to Slovakia involving the purchase of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and associated systems. Valued at an estimated $600m (€558m), this deal enhances Slovakia’s military capabilities and reveals the deepening security cooperation between the US and its Nato ally.
As a former Eastern Bloc country, the Slovakian military employs several ex-Soviet armaments and platforms, such as T-72 tanks and Mi-17 helicopters. As highlighted by GlobalData’s intelligence on the Slovakian defence market, Slovakia has started its helicopter modernisation with a fleet of nine UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters purchased from the US for use by the Slovak Air Force.
The acquisition will include the helicopters and a range of equipment and support services. Slovakia’s request encompasses 26 T-700 GE 401C engines, nearly 1,700 advanced precision kill weapon systems, and 14 Honeywell embedded GPS/inertial navigation systems. This package aims to upgrade Slovakia’s air combat capabilities, providing technology to ensure effective defence operations.
This sale, notified to Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, is expected to bolster Slovakia’s ability to address current and emerging threats. It reflects Slovakia’s commitment to modernising its armed forces in alignment with Nato standards.
On February 29, 2024, Lockheed Martin delivered the first two F-16 Block 70 fighters to Slovakia at its Greenville facility, marking a milestone in Slovakia’s acquisition of 14 jets. Additional aircraft are expected to arrive by mid-2024, and all 14 aircraft will be completed by 2025.
The deal will see Bell Textron and General Electric as the principal contractors responsible for delivering the helicopters and engines.
Bell Textron has achieved milestones in producing and delivering AH-1Z Viper helicopters, including completing the US Marine Corps’ H-1 programme. The company is also advancing international orders, having begun production of AH-1Zs for the neighbouring Czech Republic and completed deliveries for Bahrain under a foreign military sale.
The sale will necessitate ongoing US technical and logistical support, including training for Slovak personnel and operational support for the next two years.