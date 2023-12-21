UAE delegates speak on the Palestinian question at the UN Security Council. Credit: Pacific Press / Getty.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council yesterday (20 December) postponed voting on a resolution for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for the second time in a row at the request of the US.

Diplomats in New York have been negotiating the resolution’s wording for days.

The current text, drafted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) calls on Israel to “allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance” at scale to the Palestinian population of Gaza.

It also demands that Israel and Hamas agree to an “urgent suspension of hostilities”.

According to the latest information, the anticipated Security Council meeting scheduled to take place today to vote on a new draft resolution on the crisis in Gaza, has been postponed



Follow our coverage so far ⤵️https://t.co/0iPKRdjTeY — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) December 19, 2023

Members of the Security Council are scheduled to vote on the draft resolution later today (21 December).

Will the US veto the resolution again?

On 8 December, some 13 of 15 UN Security Council members voted in favour of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza – but the resolution was vetoed by the US, while the UK abstained.

Eyebrows have been raised over the US’ veto power within the UN Security Council, which it has used at least 34 times to block resolutions that were critical of long-time ally Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

US continues to consistently veto every UNSC resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza pic.twitter.com/11Ref3eqmF — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 20, 2023

When asked if the US would again veto the resolution, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was working to ensure aid was getting into Gaza would not be complicated by events at the Security Council in New York.

A second temporary truce?

Some have interpreted the arrival of Qatar-based Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh for talks in Cairo yesterday as a positive sign of a possible truce.

The last time Haniyeh came to the negotiating table proceeded the first deal in November which involved the release of 110 hostages.

In Gaza, more than 90% of the population has been displaced.@UNHumanRights chief @volker_turk urges ceasefire as the number of civilians corralled towards the border with Egypt increases amid escalation of hostilities. https://t.co/bwUngcBnh4 pic.twitter.com/NbN5gQ7eMj — United Nations (@UN) December 20, 2023

Israel vehemently opposes a permanent ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel’s offensive in Gaza will not end until Hamas is dismantled.

A previous week-long ceasefire was left in tatters after violent killings in Jerusalem and Jenin.

Earlier today (21 December), the World Health Organization (WHO) said northern Gaza no longer has a functional hospital.

This was due to a “lack of fuel, staff and supplies”, according to WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Al-Ahli Arab Hospital is a “shell” of its former self due to lack of fuel, staff, supplies – @WHO/@UN mission to north #Gaza finds.



WHO and UN partners undertook another high-risk joint mission today to Al-Ahli Arab and Al-Shifa hospitals in northern Gaza.



Our teams delivered… pic.twitter.com/tlSI3gbawA — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 20, 2023

