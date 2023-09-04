Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov shows Ukrainian military uniforms to the medias during a press conference in Kyiv, on August 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP via Getty Images.

Oleksii Reznikov submitted his letter of resignation from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence today, 4 September, following ongoing reports of corrupt procurement practices in his department.

He had served as the Minister of Defence since 4 November 2021, and had previously served the government as the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, from 4 March 2020.

I have submitted my letter of resignation to Ruslan Stefanchuk @r_stefanchuk, Chairman of the Parliament of Ukraine @verkhovna_rada

It was an honor to serve the Ukrainian people and work for the #UAarmy for the last 22 months, the toughest period of Ukraine’s modern history.

🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/x4rXXcrr7i — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) September 4, 2023

Several commentators have pointed out that while the outgoing Minister of Defence had built up a good reputation with Western operators, and had personally remained clear of allegations of corruption, the move to oust Reznikov can be attributed to his inaction over corruption by other Ministry of Defence officials. Notable allegations of graft relating to are described by Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics, former Ukrainian Minister of Economy and and adviser to the Zelensky administration:

What are the corruption scandals are about? They are not about weapons or ammunition. There have been two: in the winter, there was an accusation about inflated food prices in procurement contracts and conditions on the contracts that restrict entry and competition 7/ https://t.co/xa66MhNHlm — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) September 4, 2023

Mylovanov clarifies that he allegations against the department are unproven and relate to non-weapon-supplies, limited to buying over-priced military food and winter clothing, but the appearance of corruption was significant enough to encourage Ukrainian President Zelensky to act.

In an address to the Ukrainian people, President Zelensky said he would be putting Rustem Umerov forward as the next Minister of Defence:

News: Ukrainian President Zelensky says he asked his parliament to replace Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov with Rustem Umerov.



“I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction both with the military and with society as a whole,” he said. pic.twitter.com/IVlcaTlCuu — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) September 3, 2023

Umerov has since submitted his resignation as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, in anticipation of the Ukrainian parliament approving his promotion:

The head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Rustem #Umerov, has submitted his resignation letter to the Ukrainian parliament.



Instead, Umerov is expected to take the post of Minister of Defense. pic.twitter.com/bagq8ua41b — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 4, 2023

The political history of Umerov is interesting as he was previously a member of the Ukrainian opposition Holos party that was highly critical of the Servant of the People (SoP) faction that Zelensky leads. He was later hired to run the State Property Fund after a separate corruption scandal, but as assistant director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, Andrew D’Anieri points out, had some difficulty there in limiting further corruption.

In Sept 2022, Ze named Umerov head of the State Property Fund, taking over from the corrupt Dmytro Sennychenko.



He cleaned up the govt privatization push and had some success moving forward with large-scale privatization, though small-scale bid-rigging remains a challenge. 8/ — Andrew D'Anieri (@andrew_danieri) September 3, 2023

