A report from GlobalData sheds light on the reasons behind the increase in the United States’ defence expenditure. Source: Bumble Dee/Shutterstock

GlobalData’s latest report illuminates the factors driving the surge in US defence spending, the evolution of priorities, and the projects shaping the future of American military capabilities.

Amidst escalating global tensions, the United States’ defence budget has surged to abnormal levels, fueled by geopolitical rivalries and the imperative to maintain technological superiority. GlobalData’s “US Defense Market 2023-2028” report unveils drivers and trends shaping the US defence market, offering insights into the dynamic landscape of defence spending.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Catalysts for US defence spending surge

According to the report, the US defence budget soared to $818.8bn in 2023, marking a 10.7% increase from the previous year. This surge comes amidst geopolitical tensions, notably the Russian invasion of Ukraine and escalating disputes with China, prompting a rebound in defence spending. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2024 anticipates a further 2.8% increase, projecting a budget of $841.4bn, with the total defence budget forecast to reach $931.6bn by 2028.

Factors fuelling this surge include ongoing global modernisation of defence technologies, armed conflicts in critical regions, and concerns over China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. The looming spectre of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan heightens US security strategy concerns while countering Russian aggression in Europe and supporting allies like Israel amid conflicts like the Israel-Hamas tension, further driving defence investment.

Key to this is the allocation of funds towards acquisitions, which accounted for 36.1% of the total budget in 2023, amounting to $295.8bn. Major procurement programmes, including submarines, destroyers, and aircraft, contribute to the growth trajectory alongside foreign military aid packages.

Challenges in navigating the US defence market

The report highlights geopolitical drivers behind this expenditure surge, including tensions with Russia and China. The conflict in Ukraine has necessitated increased support for NATO allies and modernisation efforts to counter Russian aggression. Similarly, competition with China in the Indo-Pacific region has prompted strategic realignments and technological investments.

Furthermore, the report underlines challenges in defence production capacity and vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Initiatives such as the CHIPS and Science Act 2022 aim to mitigate these vulnerabilities and foster long-term growth in critical defence industries.

Projects promise to shake up US military capabilities through technological advancements. The B-21 Raider, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, and Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers are examples of reshaping capabilities across the air, land, and sea domains.

How the US 2024 elections could shift defence priorities

However, navigating the US defence market involves more than just technological advancements. Political factionalism, budget battles, and regulatory complexities pose challenges for industry players and investors alike. Deep factional divides within Congress, economic uncertainties, and supply chain vulnerabilities complicate defence procurement and investment decisions.

The upcoming 2024 US elections are poised to influence defence spending, with potential ramifications for global politics and industry investment. While both major parties are unlikely to alter the baseline military budget drastically, the outcome will impact military aid to Ukraine and other allies, with Democrats generally in favour of continued support.

Despite these challenges, the US defence market offers opportunities for collaboration and strategic partnerships.

The GlobalData report paints a picture of the dynamic US defence market, highlighting the interplay between geopolitical tensions, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks. As global tensions continue to escalate, the trajectory of US defence spending remains pivotal in shaping international security dynamics.