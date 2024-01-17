UK-headquartered survival technology solutions provider Survitec has acquired US-based Vinyl Technology, which specializes in custom-made plastic and industrial fabric products for military and other high-end markets.
According to a 15 January 2024, release from Survitec, the acquisition will see the company increase its US presence and expand its capacity for Pilot Flight Equipment (PFE) production. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Survitec’s acquisition propels the company to become the foremost employer of highly skilled sewing capacity necessary for Pilot Flight Equipment (PFE) production. Vinyl Technology produces a range of PFE equipment, including the Advanced Technology Anti-G Suit for use in the military fast-jet sector.
Other systems produced by Vinyl Technology include anti-G Suits, fuel bladders, cargo bags, and CBRN suits.
Survitec is the exclusive supplier, designer, qualifier, and manufacturer of the full below-the-neck PFE for the Joint Strike Fighter programme, which is produces thousands of F-35 fighters to US and international customers.
The announcement comes following a slight upturn in sentiment from the global aerospace, defence, and security sector, which experienced a 1% rise in company filings sentiment in Q4 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 148 aerospace, defence, and security company filings.
Notably, in Q4 2023 the average sentiment rose from 0.67 to 0.68, indicating a more positive outlook for the industry. This followed a 1% quarter-on-quarter decrease in Q3 2023.
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.