As part of US Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOC) modernisation efforts, Boeing was awarded a contract to produce six remanufactured MH-47G Block II aircraft. Shown here is an MH-47G Block II undergoing flight test in early 2023. Source: Boeing/Fred Troilo Photo

Boeing released 2023 Q4 delivery figures for its defence, space and security programs on 9 January.

While the figures are not considered final until the quarterly financial results are issued, a comparison between 2023 and 2022 delivery figures shows 162 platforms delivered in the last 12 months, down from 167 in 2022.

There have been increases in the delivery of Remanufactured AH-64 Apache helicopters, rising to 57 airframes from 50 in the previous year, but this increase was met with nearly as steep a decline in the delivery of new AH-64 Apache helicopters, falling from 25 airframes in 2022 to 20 new units in 2023. Overall there is an increase in delivery of the multi-role attack helicopters by 2 units, but the figures show a shift from the delivery of new rotary aircraft to remanufactured.

This is also a trend consistent with the reported deliveries of Chinooks. In 2022 Boing delivered 19 new CH-47 Chinook helicopters, but only nine in 2023, a drop of more than 50%. However, delivery of renewed CH-47 Chinook helicopters haven’t counterbalanced the loss, and instead have held steady, with nine deliveries in both 2022 and 2023.

There is a mixed picture again regarding Boeing’s 2023 fighter delivery, with a 25% decline in the delivery of F-15 fighter jets, from 12 deliveries in 2022 to 9 in 2023, but a 50% increase in delivery of F-18 fighter jets, from 14 jets in 2022 up to 21 jets in 2023.

