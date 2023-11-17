EDGE Group has had a year, characterised by contracts, strategic collaborations, and technological advancements. Source: EDGE

EDGE Group, a global aerospace and defence industry player, has recently made strides with contracts, collaborations, and technological advancements, solidifying its role in advancing the UAE’s defence capabilities, and securing many defence contracts at the Dubai Air Show 2023.

The contracts awarded to EDGE entities, Lahab Defence Systems and Adasi Lahab, were valued at over Dh4.1 billion ($1.1bn) for the production and delivery of MK 81, MK 82, MK 83, and MK 84 general-purpose aircraft munitions. Simultaneously, Adasi received a Dh487m contract to supply precision-guided munition systems.

In parallel with these contracts, EDGE Group has strategically collaborated with Leonardo Electronic Division, signing a memorandum of understanding at the Dubai Airshow. This collaboration aims to explore joint opportunities related to subsystems, system integration, and service support programmes in airborne and naval domains.

Furthermore, EDGE Group has received an order from the UAE Ministry of Defence for 100 REACH-S unmanned aircraft, showcasing the company’s capabilities in developing locally manufactured fixed-wing drones. This medium-altitude long-endurance UAV is set to provide the UAE Armed Forces with surveillance capabilities.

According to data from GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database, EDGE Group’s active involvement in the aerospace, defence, and security sectors in the United Arab Emirates is evident, with 55 active jobs, 124 jobs posted, and 69 jobs closed in the past year.

In the context of EDGE Group’s advancements at the Dubai Airshow 2023, GlobalData’s Deals data underscores the broader landscape of aerospace and defence industry transformations. With 52 M&A deals valued at $7.2bn in Q3 2023, the data highlights an increase in activity.

The spirit of EDGE Group extends beyond national borders, as evident in their collaboration with Calidus to integrate smart weapons into the B-250 light attack aircraft. This partnership aims to explore integrating EDGE precision-guided munition and guided-glide weapon solutions onto the B-250, further enhancing its multirole capabilities.

In another strategic move, EDGE Group has signed an agreement with Roketsan, a Turkish company specializing in rockets, missiles, guided munitions, and weapon systems. This agreement focuses on exploring partnerships in the smart weapons domain, with an interest in the joint development of new smart weapon technologies.

These collective endeavours position EDGE Group as a dynamic driving the UAE’s industrial and economic growth, aligning with initiatives such as ‘Make it in the Emirates’ and ‘Operation 300bn.’

As EDGE Group continues to collaborate globally, its impact on the aerospace and defence sector is poised to be noticed.

