In a move at Dubai Air Show 2023, EDGE, a technology and defence company, secured two contracts.
The first, valued at Dh4.1bn ($1.1bn), was awarded to EDGE’s entity LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS, marking a commitment from the Ministry of Defence for the production and delivery of MK 81, MK 82, MK 83, and MK 84 general-purpose aircraft munitions.
Simultaneously, the second contract, worth Dh487m, was granted to ADASI, another entity under the EDGE umbrella, to supply precision-guided munition systems, reinforcing the UAE’s focus on advanced defence capabilities.
The contract focuses on the RASH 2M and RASH 2H guidance kits for mortars and other in-house payloads.
The UAE unveiled a new defence conglomerate called EDGE in November 2019. EDGE was formed by bringing together 25 of the nation’s defence companies, and its focus is to spearhead the development of advanced weapons for the country’s military, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the UAE Defense Market 2023-2028.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, expressed enthusiasm about strengthening the alliance with the Ministry of Defence, “At ADASI, we are continuously strengthening our foundations and building in-house capabilities to deliver advanced products and solutions, through which we aim to empower defence forces, protect lives, and safeguard national interests.
This agreement further expands our alliance with the Ministry of Defence and underscores our drive to leverage advanced technologies to enable a more secure future.”
These contracts contribute to the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and ‘Operation 300bn,’ aligning with the national industrial strategy. By securing these deals, EDGE entities position themselves as players in advancing the nation’s defence capabilities while supporting the broader goals of the UAE’s industrial and economic growth.
EDGE has a history of providing capabilities for The UAE Armed Forces. In a major development from 2021, the Emirati government signed an $880m contract with Halcon, a domestic defence company EDGE unit, to supply The UAE Armed Forces with the Desert Sting-16 family of PGM.