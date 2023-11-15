Contracts for the supply of advanced weaponry have been awarded to EDGE entities, Lahab Defence Systems and Adasi. Source: Shutterstock/Bumble Dee

In a move at Dubai Air Show 2023, EDGE, a technology and defence company, secured two contracts.

The first, valued at Dh4.1bn ($1.1bn), was awarded to EDGE’s entity LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS, marking a commitment from the Ministry of Defence for the production and delivery of MK 81, MK 82, MK 83, and MK 84 general-purpose aircraft munitions.

Simultaneously, the second contract, worth Dh487m, was granted to ADASI, another entity under the EDGE umbrella, to supply precision-guided munition systems, reinforcing the UAE’s focus on advanced defence capabilities.

The contract focuses on the RASH 2M and RASH 2H guidance kits for mortars and other in-house payloads.

The UAE unveiled a new defence conglomerate called EDGE in November 2019. EDGE was formed by bringing together 25 of the nation’s defence companies, and its focus is to spearhead the development of advanced weapons for the country’s military, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the UAE Defense Market 2023-2028.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, expressed enthusiasm about strengthening the alliance with the Ministry of Defence, “At ADASI, we are continuously strengthening our foundations and building in-house capabilities to deliver advanced products and solutions, through which we aim to empower defence forces, protect lives, and safeguard national interests.

This agreement further expands our alliance with the Ministry of Defence and underscores our drive to leverage advanced technologies to enable a more secure future.”

These contracts contribute to the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and ‘Operation 300bn,’ aligning with the national industrial strategy. By securing these deals, EDGE entities position themselves as players in advancing the nation’s defence capabilities while supporting the broader goals of the UAE’s industrial and economic growth.

EDGE has a history of providing capabilities for The UAE Armed Forces. In a major development from 2021, the Emirati government signed an $880m contract with Halcon, a domestic defence company EDGE unit, to supply The UAE Armed Forces with the Desert Sting-16 family of PGM.