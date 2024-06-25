Safran stall displaying an aircraft engine at Aero India 2019. Safran is primarily a manufcaturer of parts and equipment for the aerospace and defence sector, however the Frenhc multinational will begin to consolidate aritficial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Credit: Shutterstock/Ajay Bhaskar.

Safran, primarily a manufacturer of aircraft parts, has made a move within France’s defence industry to acquire Preligens – a leading geospatial artificial intelligence (AI) start-up established in 2016.

Exclusive discussions have launched with both parties stipulating an enterprise valuation worth €220m ($236m). The Parisian company accrued $30m in 2023 sales alone, and employs 220 employees, including 140 engineers in research and development.

The transaction will be subject to the usual regulatory approvals, as well as the information and consultation of Preligens’ employee representatives. The deal is due to close in Q3 2024.

What does Preligens do?

Preligens provides AI-powered analytics of imagery, full-motion video and acoustic signals. Its complex algorithms and software analyse and automatically detect and identify objects of military interest, particularly through the use of commercial and government satellite images.

Critically, the start-up says it trains its algorithms using enormous amounts of data from multiple sensors with end-to-end security and traceability.

Nearly two months ago, Preligens revealed that its AI analytics extend to even analysing Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite images. Its latest algorithms build on the company’s electro-optical satellite imagery, thus expanding the range of data sources Preligens can analyse.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

World satellite GPS motion aerial analysis element. HUD User Interface. Aircraft Planes detected by satellite camera. Credit: Shutterstock/3d-ganesha5.

For Safran, this deal represents an opportunity to add these diverse AI capabilities to its product offering and to accelerate its digital transformation roadmap, particularly its ‘Manufacturing 4.0’ programme that will leverage a range of technologies to augment its industrial estate.

Safran CEO Olivier Andriès gave some insight into the group’s future plans for the soon-to-be subsidiary.

“With multiple applications, it will represent a step-change for our defence and space technology businesses and will also allow us to deploy AI-enabled digital inspection methods to support our focus on flight safety and quality”.

AI in defence and aerospace

GlobalData forecasts, the total AI market, including platforms, services, and hardware, will be worth $908.7bn in 2030, having grown at a compound annual growth rate of 35.2% from $81.3bn in 2022.

According to the consultancy’s thematic scorecard ranking the top defence industry performers, Safran was already well-positioned in AI behind larger primes such as Airbus, BAE Systems and Boeing among others.

However, the new deal will augment the French group’s industrial capacity, rendering them a more formidable player in exploiting the rapidly emerging technology.