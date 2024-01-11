In a bid to change Glasgow’s shipbuilding industry, a shipbuilding academy is being constructed at BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard. Source: BAE Systems

BAE Systems initiates the construction of an Applied Shipbuilding Academy at its Scotstoun shipyard to elevate shipbuilding expertise.

With a £12m investment, the academy aims to upskill the existing workforce and attract new talent, fortifying Glasgow’s shipbuilding legacy. Concurrently, GlobalData job analytics reveals a surge in shipbuilding roles, emphasising the sector’s growing importance. Within the last four years, the United States has led the way worldwide, with 46,185 jobs actively posted, 1,007,247 jobs posted, and 980,802 jobs closed.

Commitment to modernising Glasgow’s shipbuilding

Construction is underway for BAE Systems’ Applied Shipbuilding Academy, an investment in the heart of Glasgow’s shipbuilding. The academy, featuring a trade hall and a learning Hub, is designed to cultivate talent from apprentices to senior leaders. This move aligns with BAE Systems’ commitment to modernise Glasgow’s shipbuilding industry, ensuring it remains competitive globally.

BAE Systems announced plans to hire approximately 2,700 apprentices and graduates in 2024, marking the company’s largest hiring drive.

Amid this endeavour, GlobalData job analytics sheds light on the growing significance of shipbuilding roles. In the last four years, the United Kingdom must catch up to the US, Germany, and France for ‘Shipbuilding’ jobs. BAE Systems’ commitment to UK workforce expansion is highlighted by GlobalData analytics, showing the United Kingdom as second highest for ‘Shipbuilding’ jobs under BAE Systems, with 136 currently active and 1,654 presently active.

According to GlobalData’s intelligence on the UK defence market, The UK’s place in NATO as an island nation positioned on NATO’s northern flank necessitates sustained spending in both the submarine and surface vessel markets; continuous shipbuilding is also vital to the national economy.

BAE Systems’ global impact in naval vessel supply

BAE Systems has posted over 7,000 jobs in the last four years. Notably, shipbuilding jobs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India have grown, emphasising the global reach of countries’ requirements to expand their respective naval fleets.

The third leading supplier of naval vessels and surface combatants in Europe will be BAE Systems; it is set to hold a 4.0% share of the European market over 2023–33, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2023-2033” report.

Paul Feely, academy and engineering director at BAE Systems, expresses enthusiasm for the impact the new training facility will have, “This new training facility is an exciting demonstration of our commitment to shipbuilding on the Clyde, allowing us further to support thousands of highly skilled jobs in Scotland. Our investment in Glasgow will help us to deliver the national endeavour that is the Type 26 programme.”

The Clyde shipyards faced disruption in the new year as over 30 contractors involved in the Type 26 frigate project, employed by CBL Cable Contractors Limited at BAE Systems Govan and Scotstoun shipyards, prepared to strike over pay and conditions.

In tandem with the academy, BAE Systems is concurrently investing £300m in Glasgow, including a modern shipbuilding hall in Govan. These investments are poised to boost productivity, supporting the delivery of eight Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy and potential future orders.

In 2022, the UK Royal Navy achieved a milestone as its first Type 26 frigate, HMS Glasgow, entered the water for the first time.

This initiative hopes to secure shipbuilding’s future in Glasgow and propel BAE Systems to the forefront of maritime shipbuilding.

