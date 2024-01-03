AtkinsRéalis will supply a range of cybersecurity services to the UK Ministry of Defence under the DIPS framework. Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

AtkinsRéalis announced on 3 January 2024, that it has been appointed a prime contractor to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the provision of capabilities through the Digital and IT Professional Services (DIPS) Framework, covering a range of cybersecurity services that protect digital assets and improve the resilience of services.

DIPS is a four-year framework within the MoD’s Digital Strategy of Defence, running until November 2027, intended to deliver IT specialist services and accelerate a digital transformation for UK Armed Forces worldwide. Within the DIPS Framework, AtkinsRéalis has been appointed a prime contractor for 3 lots relating to solution architecture, cyber security and project management. The company will also be a subcontracting partner for 2 lots relating to system design and intelligence services.

Across 6 lots and 17 suppliers, DIPS has potential value of up to £1.2bn ($1.51bn). According to the GlobalData ‘Cybersecurity in Defense’ report, the global cyber security revenues are predicted to experience strong growth throughout he first half of the 2020’s reaching $198bn by 2025, with a focus on security intelligence and management, expected to achieve a compound annual rate of growth of 17% over the time period.

“This framework will ensure that the MOD has access to a breadth of expertise and capability that will be essential to modernise its digital landscape at pace and take early advantage of emerging technologies,” said Dave Clark, AtkinsRéalis market director for Aerospace and Defence. “Together with our multi-disciplinary partner companies, we will work collaboratively and alongside MOD colleagues to help continue the transformation of its digital and cyber capabilities.”

The relationship between AtkinsRéalis and the the MoD has included contracts within similar projects, such as the £40m deal under the Design as a Service (DaaS) framework for Defence Digital, from November 2017 to March 2020, and orders worth £1.5bn over 5 years under the MoD’s Engineering Delivery Partnership through its Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) function.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.