Sierra Nevada Co., based in Colorado and specialising in defence contracting, has secured a $64.2m contract to refurbish six PC-12 aircraft for the military of Uzbekistan. Source: pitrixspotting/Shutterstock

The project, part of a Foreign Military Sales programme, shows the deepening defence collaboration between the United States and Uzbekistan.

This contract, awarded under a previously established indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement, also includes field representative support and contractor logistics support for the aircraft.

The restoration and maintenance of the PC-12 aircraft will be conducted on-site in Uzbekistan, with the entire operation expected to conclude by August 2027.

Notably, this contract was awarded through a sole-source acquisition, showing Sierra Nevada Co.’s established relationship with the US military. The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, will oversee the contract.

In April 2024, the US Air Force awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation a $13bn contract to replace its ageing fleet of four E-4B Nightwatch aircraft used as mobile nuclear command centres. This new fleet, scheduled for delivery by July 2036, will enhance the survivability and capabilities of these “Doomsday” planes, which direct US forces and coordinate national emergency responses.

Foreign Military Sales Trust Funds have already obligated $26m at the time of the award. Uzbekistan is ramping up its defence spending. According to GlobalData’s report, the country’s defence budget is projected to grow from $2.67bn in 2023 to $3.03bn by 2028.

The PC-12 aircraft was initially developed by Pilatus Aircraft and is known for its performance in various environments, from rugged terrain to remote locations. Their return to service under this contract will enhance Uzbekistan’s ability to conduct surveillance, transport, and other missions.

Sierra Nevada Co. has long been a trusted partner for the US Department of Defense, specialising in solutions across various aerospace and defence applications.

As the project unfolds over the next three years, it will reinforce Uzbekistan’s military capabilities and serve as a testament to the enduring military collaboration between the United States and its allies in Central Asia.