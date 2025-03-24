The collaboration aims to enhance KAI’s manned/uncrewed teaming capabilities. Credit: © Shield AI.

Deep-tech company Shield AI is collaborating with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to advance AI pilots, which are integral to KAI’s efforts in enhancing crewed-uncrewed teaming operations.

This alliance will see the use of Hivemind Enterprise, Shield AI’s AI-powered, modular, and scalable autonomy software suite.

Hivemind Enterprise is designed for developers and organisations that are building, testing, evaluating, and deploying intelligent machine autonomy.

It accelerates autonomy development by providing a multi-year head start with platform products, AI-powered toolsets, and leveraging Shield AI’s proven edge autonomy work.

This enables uncrewed systems to operate in environments where GPS and communications are compromised.

Shield AI recently completed a $240m F-1 strategic funding round, raising its valuation to $5.3bn.

The funds are expected to enable Shield AI to expand the deployment of Hivemind Enterprise to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), governments, and companies.

The product suite of Hivemind Enterprise includes an integrated autonomy factory, industrial-grade production-ready middleware, a rich autonomy catalogue, and seamless mission control.

These features empower developers to build and own their mission-ready autonomy solutions with speed and flexibility.

Shield AI chief technology officer Nathan Michael said: “Developing autonomy is complex and costly, but Hivemind Enterprise eliminates these barriers—supercharging lean teams to build complex autonomy behaviours at rapid pace and production quality, helping them to get to flight in a record time.

“Hivemind Enterprise has been applied to the F-16, MQ-20, MQM-178, V-BATs and quadcopters. This partnership reflects the growing global demand for intelligent, mission-ready autonomy platform and marks a significant step toward a future where autonomous systems transform air, maritime and ground combat.”

Shield AI’s technology partner in Korea, Quantum Aero, will support the integration effort.

This collaboration is set to foster a synergy between South Korean aerospace companies and advanced AI technologies.

An unnamed KAI official said: “KAI will rapidly verify its independently developed AI Pilot technologies through various methods and elevate them to a world-class level.”

This latest announcement follows Shield AI’s recent collaborative effort with the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Defence Science and Technology Agency of Singapore.

The partnership aims to co-develop AI technologies for autonomous flight operations by using Shield AI’s Hivemind Enterprise to boost the RSAF’s operational capabilities.