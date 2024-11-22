Thales is a European defence company with a considerable presence in the UK. Credit: sylv1rob1 via Shutterstock

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into suspected bribery and corruption at multi-national aviation and defence electronics group Thales.

Investigators from the SFO and French authority Parquet National Financier (PNF) have informed the company of the investigation, it was announced in a 21 November 2024, release from the SFO.

The SFO and PNF are conducting a joint investigation in their respective jurisdictions.

The Thales Group is headquartered in Paris and its subsidiary Thales UK employs more than 7,000 staff in the UK across 16 sites.

SFO director Nick Ephgrave, said: “Working collaboratively with our international partners is a crucial factor in the fight against international corruption and with this case I hope to reinforce the SFO and PNF’s long-standing relationship, built on mutual cooperation and shared success.

“We will together rigorously pursue every avenue in our investigation into these serious allegations,” Ephgrave said.

In a subsequent 22 November release, Thales “confirms that the PNF in France and the SFO in the United Kingdom have initiated an investigation in relation to four Thales entities located in France and the UK, regarding the performance of a contract is Asia.”

“Thales denied the allegations brought to its knowledge. The Group is fully cooperating with the PNF in France and the SFO in the UK. Thales complies with all national and international regulations,” the statement read.