Works associated with this contract will take place at RAF Coningsby and RAF Lossiemouth. Credit: Serco.

The UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) has awarded a five-year contract worth £7.8m ($10.4m) to Serco pertaining to the maintenance and logistics for EJ200 engines.

These engines are integral to the operation of the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Typhoon aircraft.

The contract marks a transition for Serco from working as a Rolls-Royce subcontractor to engaging directly with the RAF.

According to DE&S, the contract ensures the continuation of employment at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, where maintenance teams are stationed.

It preserves 20 technician roles and six logistics positions, which are essential for meeting the operational demands of the Typhoon fleet.

Serco defence managing director Doug Umbers said: “The award of this contract is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our engineering teams, and a strategic step forward as we continue to strengthen our capabilities in maintenance and logistics.

“I’d like to personally thank everyone involved in the bid process whose hard work has made this possible. We’re excited about the future of this contract and the opportunity to deliver an exceptional service to the MOD.”

The Typhoon, since its introduction in the RAF in 2003, has been offering rapid response capabilities and contributing to the UK’s international security efforts.

Analysis from GlobalData’s ‘United Kingdom Defense Market, 2025-2030‘ report indicates that there are 159 Typhoons in active service.

These aircraft can be deployed in range of mission including air policing, high-intensity conflicts, and peace support.

In May 2025, Rolls-Royce received a substantial contract from the MoD for EJ200 engine maintenance.

This contract, referred to as the Typhoon Engine Support Solution (TESS), entails the repair of 130 engines over five years at Rolls-Royce’s Bristol facility.

