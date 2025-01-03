The new system is operational within the 250th Air Defence Missile Brigade. Credit: Ministry of Defence Republic of Serbia.

The Republic of Serbia has upgraded its airspace control and protection system capabilities by integrating the FK-3 air defence missile system into its Air Force and Air Defence.

The new system is deployed with the 250th Air Defence Missile Brigade, with comprehensive training underway daily to ensure readiness against aerial threats.

The crews already received training on the FK-3 missile system in the People’s Republic of China, with the training process described as being highly intricate.

The system, which includes a command centre vehicle, rocket launchers, radars, and support vehicles, is designed to safeguard Serbian skies through high manoeuvrability and advanced technology.

It is tasked with defending strategic locations, Serbian Armed Forces (SAF) personnel, and national territory from potential aerial reconnaissance and attacks.

Captain 1st Class Stefan Manić, a missile battery commander, has described the FK-3 as a “milestone” to Serbia’s air defence capabilities.

He said: “The FK-3 has an exceptional anti-jamming system and capability to prevent missiles designed to destroy tracking radars. The FK-3 air defence missile system is characterised by exceptional manoeuvrability and spatial efficiency, which makes it dominant among new generation missile systems. It is equipped with sophisticated technology.

“In addition to the aforementioned characteristics, the system has exceptional fire capabilities, because it can engage six air targets with 12 missiles simultaneously.”

Manić added: “Despite the challenges, all unit members were highly motivated and completed all forms of training, in order to be able to perform maintenance and use the missile system independently.”

The system is capable of engaging a variety of aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles, with a reach of up to 100km in distance, 27km in altitude, and speeds of 1000m/s.

This follows Serbia’s recent agreement to acquire 12 Rafale fighter jets from French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

The deal was finalised in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.