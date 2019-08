Sera Star Systems (S3) has secured a position on a potential ten-year contract for the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)’s Try-Decide-Buy (TDB) programme to supply aircrew equipment.

A total of 11 small businesses have been selected for the multiple-award indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a potential value of $950m.

Through the contract, the airforce intends to rapidly equip aircrew with commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) items.

The contract will cover items such as uniforms, cold-weather clothing systems, visual augmentation equipment, personal protective equipment, survival equipment, lighting, aircrew support equipment, and communication and electronics test equipment.



Other items include tactical, load-bearing, egress, aerial insertion, search and rescue, and personnel recovery equipment, as well as lethality support items.



In addition, the TDB contract will involve medical equipment, power management, hydration, ancillary services and testing.

In February, AFLCMC issued a second draft version of a request for proposal (RFP) for TDB, seeking industry feedback regarding the revised TDB IDIQ draft RFP.

The IDIQ award allows for rapid execution of delivery orders serving the needs of the aircrew flight equipment (AFE) career field.

Contracted work is anticipated to be completed by 8 August 2029.

AFLCMC received 12 offers for the IDIQ contract. Other awardees include Atlantic Diving Supply, Nightline, Federal Resources, Hurricane Aerospace Solutions, Baker and Associates, Capewell Aerial Systems, and Life Support International.