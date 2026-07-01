Saab will deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft for Ukraine. Credit: Saab.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a contract with defence prime Saab for the delivery of 16 JAS 39 Gripen E multirole fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

The Skr24.6bn ($2.5bn) contract was formalised in the presence of Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and representatives from the defence ministries of Sweden and Ukraine.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Under the terms of the contract, deliveries of the Gripen E aircraft, along with spare parts and related equipment, are scheduled to take place between 2029 and 2030.

The agreement is part of a broader European loan initiative which is supported by the UK. The order value will be officially recorded in the third quarter of 2026.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “I am deeply proud that Sweden and Saab can now enable the provision of Gripen E to Ukraine, bringing a world-class fighter that will transform the Ukrainian Air Force’s capability.

“This will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and help ensure the nation can protect its people and safeguard its future.”

Saab’s Gripen E is an enhanced version of its predecessor, featuring a GE F414G engine, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, infrared search and track system (IRST), and advanced electronic warfare and communications systems.

The aircraft can operate from short or temporary runways and roads, offering flexibility in various operational environments.

Its design also allows for frequent upgrades through a software-based architecture, while aiming to minimise maintenance requirements and turnaround time.

According to the Ukraine Ministry of Defence, the addition of the Gripen E fleet is expected to improve the country’s ability to intercept enemy cruise missiles and drones.

Training for Ukrainian pilots and technical staff is already underway, with support from partner nations to ensure readiness when the new aircraft arrive.

In May this year, Sweden offered to supply Ukraine with up to 16 JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter jets, on the condition that Kyiv agreed to purchase new Gripen E/F models.

Ukraine anticipates the first delivery of 16 Gripen C/D aircraft in early 2027.

Separately, the European Commission has allocated an initial €3.9bn ($4.4bn) for the purchase of drones for Ukraine’s defence forces as part of a wider €6bn package for drone procurement. This funding is provided through the €90bn Ukraine Support Loan, a European Union financing mechanism.

The loan scheme covers the period 2026–2027, with €30bn set aside for budgetary support and €60bn earmarked for defence.

In 2026, €28.3bn from the defence allocation is scheduled to be used to enhance Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity.